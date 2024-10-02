KWSO Calendar for Thu., Oct. 3, 2024

At the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy – it’s picture day for kindergarten thru 4th grade students.

Warm Springs ECE Picture Day is tomorrow Friday October 5th.

Today is the final Fresh Harvest Kit distribution of the year in Warm Springs. You can pick up this fresh produce at either the Family Resource Center or Community Health in the Health & Wellness Center. First Come, First Serve. Each location will have 15 kits – provided by the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance.

If you’re a VeggieRx participant – be sure to pick up your fresh produce delivered by Around the Bend Farms today the Family Resource Center. You can stop by anytime between noon and 4:00.

Warm Springs K8 Volleyball squads have games at Sisters today at 4 and Cross Country competes at Alpenglow Park in Bend 1pm

On the Madras High School sports schedule today: JV & Varsity boys’ soccer host Crook County at 4 & 6pm. Girls’ soccer teams play at Crook County. And, Varsity football travels to Creswell.

Groups held on Thursdays at Warm Springs Behavioral Health are “On Second Thought” and Embodiment Practice Groups with Dr. Tam. Both are held from 4-5pm.

Warm Springs OSU Extension is hosting a dinner to “Meet Extension” tonight 5:30pm to 7pm at the Warm Springs Education Building. This is an opportunity to learn what Extension is and what they do here in the Warm Springs Community. Dinner for attendees will be provided, and all are welcome.

A final Tribal Enterprise Community Meeting to provide Tribal Members information on each enterprise’s activities and budgets will take place this evening at Simnasho Longhouse from 5:45-8.

Warm Springs JCP & Suicide Prevention are having a kids’ carnival from 6-8 this evening in the old school gym from 6-8pm.

The Warm Springs K8 will have its first monthly assembly of the school year tomorrow. Each month they celebrate students of the month and character trait award winners. Families are welcome to attend to help celebrate their student. Be sure to sign in at the front office. The 3rd – 5th Grade Assembly is from 8:15-8:45 am, Kindergarten – 2nd Grade Assembly 9:00-9:30 am and 6th – 8th Grade Assembly 10-10:30 am.

Memorials for Aaron Mitchell and Dennis Smith, Sr. will take place at the Agency Longhouse this Saturday. Services will start at 9am. A giveaway and meal will follow.

A memorial for Everett Miller will take place Saturday in Simnasho. There will be a stone setting at the Simnasho Cemetery at 8am, with the memorial services and dinner to follow at the Simnasho Longhouse.

Warm Springs OSU Extension is taking signups for the Fall Fruit Loop Tour happening this Saturday from 8-5. It’s a free trip and will include a presentation on tree fruit and several orchards stops along the Hood River Fruit Loop. Attendees should bring a lunch, snacks, water and money for purchasing produce. Transportation is available. Contact Rosanna at 541-553-3238 and let her know if you’ll be riding on the van or driving your own vehicle.

Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resorts is planning a Fall Celebration Free Tribal Day on Sunday, October 13th. Admission will be free for Tribal Members from 11am to 7pm. In addition, discounted cabanas will be available – a 50% discount for Warm Spring Tribal Members, and 25% for non-Warm Spring tribal members. All food items will be 25% off for Warm Springs Tribal Members.