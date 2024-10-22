KWSO News Tue., Oct. 22, 2024

CTWS open enrollment period

The open enrollment period for Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs full-time employees will start on November 1st and end November 22nd. Due to a staff shortage in Human Resources and the Compensation & Benefits Department, open enrollment will be done all online this year. There will be no in person classes. All full-time employees will need to provide C&B with their email address, to be sent a link to access a site to make changes.

Compensation & Benefits will also send out presentations for third party administrators – HealthComp, the tribes health insurance; Allegiance, which handles the Flexible Spending Accounts and Flex Dependent Care; The Hartford, which provides Supplemental Accident, Life, Critical Illness and AD&D coverage; and Bank of Oklahoma, the Tribes’ 401k Retirement Administrator.

Employee health premiums will be going up. An updated benefit synopsis will be sent later this week. Contact comp-benefits@wstribes.org with any questions or concerns. Please have your preferred email address to them no later than October 30th.

WS Tribal Member & Youth Art Exhibit opening

The Museum at Warm Springs will host the opening of the “31st Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member and Youth Exhibit” on Wednesday, November 6. The public is invited to a reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Museum.

The annual exhibit displays the works of Warm Springs adult and youth Tribal members and will be on view through Saturday, February 8, 2025.

Regular Museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. The Museum will be closed November 9th in observance of Veterans Day, November 28th & 29th for Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve & Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day.

Vaccines for Seniors this Thursday

Warm Springs Community Health will provide flu and COVID-19 vaccines for Seniors this Thursday from 11:00am-2:00pm at the Senior Center.

The CDC says getting an influenza vaccine is the first and most important step to protect against flu. And, an updated COVID-19 vaccine will help provide the best protection against COVID-19.

MHS & WSK8 sports today

Madras White Buffalo Volleyball teams have home games today. JV & JV-2 start at 4:30. Varsity plays at 6:00. It’s the last game of the season and senior night for volleyball.

Madras boys’ JV-2 soccer hosts Crook County at 4:30.

In middle school football action today, Warm Springs K8 and Jefferson County Middle School meet up at the Madras High School football stadium for a game at 5:00.

High Desert Museum’s Indigenous Speakers Series

The High Desert Museum’s next Indigenous Speakers Series event will feature Bobby Brunoe, CEO and Secretary/Treasurer of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, and Josh Newton, Partner at BBK Law, for a discussion on Wednesday, November 6. They will explore the topics of tribal sovereignty and treaty rights as they pertain to water resources in our region. This conversation will highlight the importance of water to Indigenous communities and the ongoing efforts of Tribes to assert and protect their rights today.