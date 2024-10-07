KWSO Calendar for Tue., Oct. 8, 2024

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs holds these groups and meetings every Tuesday: Community Health & Wellness from 10am to noon, Wellbriety at 1pm, Adult Anger Management from 3-4pm, Adult A&D Education at 4:00 and Youth Wellbriety from 4-5.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving HEARTY BEEF STEW from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

Funeral services for Roberta A. Jim “Bobbi” will begin today. Dressing is at 2pm at Simnasho Longhouse. Open denomination and Washut services will be held. Burial is tomorrow at 10am at the Simnasho Cemetery.

Madras White Buff athletic contests today are home volleyball games. JV plays Gladstone at 4:30, JV-2 will play Sisters at 4:30 and varsity has Gladstone at 6.

Warm Springs K8 football has a game at Sisters at 5.

Range & Ag Committee grazing group meeting scheduled for today has been cancelled.

The Museum at Warm Springs is taking submissions for the 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth until tomorrow. The judging deadline has passed, so this is for display purposes only. Applications forms need to accompany artwork and those are available at the Museum.

A special Meet and Greet event with the director of Rez Ball, Sydney Freeland and Reservation Dogs writer & director Tazbah Rose Chavez will be held this Friday 11:30-1:30 at the Warm Springs Community Center. Later that day, BendFilm Festival will have free screenings at the Madras Cinema 5. There will be a screening at 2:15 of episodes 1 & 2 of Echo and at 5pm the movie Rez Ball. Following both screenings with be a Q&A with the director Sydney Freeland. There are films being shown Saturday & Sunday as well. Learn about all of the films at www.bendfilm.org.

Warm Springs Recreation is taking youth on a field trip to Madras Bowl & Pizza this Friday. Youth will need to bring $7 for bowling, a sack lunch, good walking shoes, a warm jacket and optional spending money. They’ll need to check in at the office by 10am. Space is limited – contact the Rec office at the Community Center for more info.

All family and friends are invited to a memorial for Stacey Leonard on Saturday, October 12th at 10am at the Agency Longhouse. A giveaway and meal will follow services. A headstone unveiling will be set for a later date.

The 2025 District Budget Meetings have been rescheduled to next week. Monday, October 14th – Simnasho District, Tuesday, October 15th – Seekseequa District and Wednesday, October 16th – Agency District. Dinners are at 6 and the meetings at 7.

Plateau Travel Plaza will celebrate the Grand Opening of its new fuel partnership with Sinclair on Wednesday, October 16th from 11am to 2pm. They will offer fuel discounts, swag, raffle prizes, lunch and a live DJ.

The Jefferson County School District 509J is holding its annual Impact Aid Family Engagement Meeting on Thursday, October 24th at 5pm at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Dinner will be provided. Folks are encouraged to learn more about Impact Aid for the District and attend the meeting to ask questions and offer input. You can view the Impact Aid Action Plan, Community Engagement Packet with Data, Performance Indicators Dashboard, Impact Aid Application, plus policies and other information on the school district’s website.

The Alvis “Wes” Smith IV Memorial Rodeo has been moved to Saturday, November 2nd. There will be a 14-mile endurance race for age 16 and older starting at 10am at the Shaker Church. There’s a wild horse race at noon at the rodeo grounds. Plus, there will be free kids events with prizes. The last day for entry is midnight on October 30th. For more information contact Juanita 541-460-1710. Food vendors are welcome. Rodeo entry will be $10 per vehicle.

Warm Springs Recreation’s annual Halloween Trunk or Treat will take place in the front parking lot at the Community Center from 4-6. This year’s theme is “Step into Frankenstein’s Laboratory.” There will be prizes for best decorated trunks. For more information and to sign up contact the Rec office.

ECE is having Trunk or Treat Pumpkin Parade in their parking lot at 10am on Halloween. Any departments or programs wishing to set up can contact Tiana Northrup at ECE.