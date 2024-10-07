KWSO News for Mon., Oct. 7, 2024

Plateau Travel Plaza event marking partnership with Sinclair

Plateau Travel Plaza will celebrate the grand opening of its new fuel partnership with Sinclair on Wednesday, October 16th. They invite people to stop by from 11 to 2:00 that day and they will offer fuel discounts, swag, raffle prizes, free lunch and a live DJ.

NW Tribal communities awarded $9.3 million to address opioid crisis

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden on Friday announced that $9,343,231 is going to Tribal communities in Oregon and across the Pacific Northwest to tackle the opioid epidemic by boosting prevention, treatment, and recovery programs.

In a news release, Sen. Wyden said “Opioid abuse slamming Tribal communities throughout Oregon demands an effective response.”

The two Tribal organizations in Oregon receiving awards from this federal funding are the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Indians and the Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board, which will receive most of the funding. The Oregon-based health board will support 34 Northwest Tribes across Oregon, Idaho, and Washington and continue to address the opioid crisis by expanding access to culturally appropriate prevention, treatment, and recovery activities.

COCC’s 2nd annual Community Health Workforce Summit

Central Oregon Community College is hosting the second annual Community Health Workforce Summit, Oct. 18-19, at the Bend campus, a free event designed to support community health professionals, from behavioral and traditional health workers to social workers and primary care providers. The summit facilitates access to resources, mentorship and training opportunities.

The Community Health Workforce Summit is sponsored by PacificSource Health Plans, in partnership with COCC, East Cascades Works and the Oregon Health Authority. Intended for traditional health workers and those who advocate for patients through culturally appropriate support and education, the event will feature breakout sessions, keynote speakers and networking opportunities, with more than 25 professionals slated to present as part of the two-day program.

According to Dr. Sarah Baron, assistant professor of public health at COCC and a member of Oregon’s Traditional Health Worker Commission, they are “shining a spotlight on the traditional health workforce across various fields, including behavioral health, community-based organizations, Tribal health and primary health.” Visit www.cocc.edu to register and learn more; space is limited.

Culture & Heritage giving away backpacks for Maupin students

The Culture & Heritage Department has a limited number of backpacks for students who attend school in Maupin. First come, first served. The backpacks can be picked up at the Culture & Heritage office in the Education Building.

MHS Sports today

In prep sports action today, White Buffalo girls’ soccer hosts games with Estacada at 4 & 6, while JV football plays at home vs. Creswell at 5. Boys’s soccer teams travel to Estacada.