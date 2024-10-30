KWSO Calendar for Wed., Oct. 30, 2024

On the Madras High School sports schedule today: Cross Country teams have the 4A-2 Tri-Valley Conference Championships at McIver Park in Estacada.

Central Oregon Community College’s 2024 Fall JobFest is today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Madras campus. It features more than 40 local companies and agencies in many different fields. It’s free and open to the public.

Wednesday’s weekly groups at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center are: Parenting Classes at 11, Grief Support Group for Adults at 4:00 and Adult Wellbriety from 4-5.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. MEXICAN CASSEROLE is on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs open enrollment starts November 1st through November 22nd. Open enrollment will be done all online this year. All full-time employees need to provide Comp & Benefits with their email address by today to be sent a link to make any changes, to receive an updated benefit synopsis and presentations from third party administrators for health insurance, flexible spending accounts, supplemental insurance and 401k retirement accounts. Email comp-benefits@wstribes.org with any questions or concerns.

The Alvis “Wes” Smith IV Memorial Rodeo is this Saturday, November 2nd. There will be a 14-mile endurance race for age 16 and older starting at 10am at the Shaker Church. There’s a wild horse race at noon at the rodeo grounds. Plus, there will be free kids events with prizes. The last day for entry is midnight tonight. For more information contact Juanita 541-460-1710. Food vendors are welcome. Rodeo entry will be $10 per vehicle.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Practice early detection. Develop breast self-awareness. Get to know your body to notice if any changes start to happen. If you have questions about breast health, contact your health care provider at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center or Dominique Lugo, MCH Nurse at Community Health 541-553-2352.

Warm Springs Recreation is taking registrations for the 2024 November Fitness Challenge. The deadline is November 6th by 5pm. This is for employees age 18 and older who work for the Tribe, its enterprises, committees, BIA & IHS. The cost is $5 per person and an additional $10 if you want a t-shirt. This a 5-member team challenge. For more information or to pick up/drop off a registration packet, talk to Joseph Arthur or stop by the Community Center.

Warm Springs Fisheries Department will give away fish from the Little White Salmon National Fish Hatchery tomorrow. The hatchery is donating 300 upriver bright fall Chinook. They will be at the Community Center around 2 pm. Please bring your own bags or coolers.

Tomorrow is Halloween. Here’s what’s happening in Warm Springs: