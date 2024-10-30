KWSO Calendar for Thu., Oct. 31, 2024

Due to the cold weather, ECE’s Pumpkin Parade will remain indoors instead of the outdoor trunk or treat. It starts at 10am.

The Community Center’s annual Zombie Walk starts at 11:30 until 1:30. It’s one lap around the walking path and participants get a t-shirt while supplies last.

Indian Head Casino is having a Trunk or Treat event in front of their HR Building from 3-5pm.

Today in the Social Hall starting at 11:30 until 8pm, Rhonda’s Fry Bread is selling fry bread, chili, Indian tacos, skin dawgs, powwow burgers, steak & cheese and drinks.

Warm Springs Recreation’s annual Halloween Trunk or Treat will take place in the front parking lot at the Community Center from 4-6.

The Prevention Team is hosting a Spook-tacular community event from 4-6 under the Campus Pavilion.

Warm Springs Recreation’s annual Halloween Carnival is from 6-8pm at the Community Center. They’ll have free bingo in the social hall from 6:30-7:30. The costume showdown starts at 7:30.

There will be a free Haunted House at the old Warm Springs Elementary hosted by Prevention and Warm Springs Fire Prevention

It is that time of the year to get prepared for flu and other respiratory illness season. The quickest and easiest way to get your flu, Covid-19, and RSV shots this year is go to the IHS Clinic during their walk in immunization hours. They are available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday from 9-11am and 2-4pm and Wednesdays from 2-4. No appointments necessary. Just check in with Patient Registration as soon as you arrive to the clinic.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Warm Springs Fisheries Department will give away fish from the Little White Salmon National Fish Hatchery this afternoon. The hatchery is donating 300 upriver bright fall Chinook. They will be at the Community Center around 2 pm. Please bring your own bags or coolers.

Groups held on Thursdays at Warm Springs Behavioral Health are “On Second Thought” and Embodiment Practice Groups with Dr. Tam. Both are held from 4-5pm.

The next meeting of the KWSO Community Advisory Board is tomorrow 2-3:30pm at the Warm Springs Media Center. The annual meeting is open to the public with invitations sent to representatives from Tribal programs, Indian Health Service, BIA, Community Organizations and Tribal Enterprises.

The Alvis “Wes” Smith IV Memorial Rodeo is this Saturday, November 2nd. There will be a 14-mile endurance race for age 16 and older starting at 10am at the Shaker Church. There’s a wild horse race at noon at the rodeo grounds. Plus, there will be free kids’ events with prizes. Entries are now closed. For more information contact Juanita 541-460-1710. Food vendors are welcome. Rodeo entry will be $10 per vehicle.

COCC is sponsoring a presentation titled, “Why We Need Indigenous Ingenuity – Indigenuity – Now,” with Dr. Daniel Wildcat, author and professor at Haskel Indian Nations University. It’s on Sunday, November 3rd at 2pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center. Get Tickets – “Why We Need Indigenous Ingenuity – Indigenuity – Now” with Dr. Daniel Wildcat – Madras Performing Arts Center

The Senior Wellness Center is taking sign-ups from elders age 60 and over who want to attend an Honor Elder Day event at the Wanapum Heritage Center in South Mattawa, WA November 6-7. Each individual Elder that signs up is responsible to pay their hotel expense, spending money, and food costs for the two days. To sign up for this event, go to the Senior Building. For more information call the Senior Program 541-553-3313.

Warm Springs Recreation is taking registrations for the 2024 November Fitness Challenge. The deadline is November 6th by 5pm. This is for employees age 18 and older who work for the Tribe, its enterprises, committees, BIA & IHS. The cost is $5 per person and an additional $10 if you want a t-shirt. This a 5-member team challenge. For more information or to pick up/drop off a registration packet, talk to Joseph Arthur or stop by the Community Center.