KWSO News for Fri., Oct. 18, 2024

Prevention-Fest & Pumpkin Patch has great turnout

The Warm Springs Prevention Team’s annual Prevention-Fest this week drew 682 people of all ages. The alcohol-and-drug-free event had activities and a pumpkin giveaway for youth.

Prevention alos has an event on Halloween under the Campus Pavilion. That’s one of several events happening this October 31st for families in Warm Springs. The Recreation Department will have its Trunk or Treat in the parking lot of the Community Center, followed by its annual Halloween Carnival inside. And, Indian Head Casino has a Trunk or Treat planned in front of its HR building on Halloween.

Teacher conferences coming up Monday; no school for 509J

Monday is a no-school day for 509-j students. Teachers are holding conferences. At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy, middle school teachers will be available from 10am to 6:30 in the evening. Parents/guardians can stop by anytime during those hours without an appointment. Elementary conferences are by appointment only and teachers have been contacting parents with those times. Madras High School teachers will also hold the family-teacher fall conferences from 10 to 6:30. The high school will be closed from 1:30-2:30 for staff lunches. This is a drop-in event – no appointments are required.

MHS & WSK8 Sports Round-Up

Madras boys’ soccer teams won all of their games at MHS yesterday. JV-2 beat Caldera 5-2. JV got the win over Molalla 3-1. Varsity beat Molalla 4-0.

Madras varsity volleyball lost at Crook County 0-3. And, girls varsity soccer was defeated in Molalla 3-6.

On the schedule today, the White Buffs varsity football team has a game at Cottage Grove.

Today is the Middle School District Cross Country meet at Juniper Hills Park in Madras. Races begin at 10. Teams participating are Warm Springs K8 Academy, Obsidian, Elton Gregory, Sisters, St. Francis, Jefferson County Middle School, 7 Peaks, Trinity, Cascades, Crook County and Culver.