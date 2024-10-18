KWSO Calendar for Sat., Oct. 19, 2024

A free family fall carnival will take place tomorrow at Sahalee Park in Madras from noon to 5. It will have vendors, raffles, games and more. Children age 15 and under will receive 5 free game tickets on entry and can purchase more. Proceeds from the event will go to the local non-profit “The Dreaming Tree.”

The Central Oregon Disabilities Support Network staff will be available for support and connection at Warm Springs ECE on Tuesday, October 22nd. They’ll have coffee and donuts, and welcome people to stop by between 8:30am and 2pm. They look forward to working one-on-one with folks to address Special Education questions or needs.

The Jefferson County School District 509J is holding its annual Impact Aid Family Engagement Meeting on Thursday, October 24th at 5pm at the Warm Springs K8 Academy. Dinner will be provided. Folks are encouraged to learn more about Impact Aid for the District and attend the meeting to ask questions and offer input. You can view the Impact Aid Action Plan, Community Engagement Packet with Data, Performance Indicators Dashboard, Impact Aid Application, plus policies and other information on the school district’s WEBSITE.

The Mid-Columbia River Powwow & Masquerade at the Celilo Longhouse is on October 25th & 26th. It will start at 7pm Friday night, and at 1 & 7 on Saturday.

The Spooky Indian Night Out & Drummerz Jam Session is on Monday, October 28th at the Warm Springs Community Center gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the social powwow starts at 6:30.

The Community Center’s annual Zombie Walk is on Halloween. Walkers can start at 11:30 until 1:30. It’s one lap around the walking path and participants get a t-shirt while supplies last.

ECE is having Trunk or Treat Pumpkin Parade in their parking lot at 10am on Halloween. Any departments wishing to set up can contact Tiana.Northrup@wstribes.org.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.