KWSO News for Wed., Oct. 16, 2024

Oregon ballots mailing out today

Ballots for the November 5th General Election will be sent to registered voters starting today. Active registered voters receive an official ballot to complete and return. The ballot can be mailed back or ​dropped off at any official drop box.

If you are mailing your ballot, make sure it is postmarked by USPS by November 5. If you are doing an in-person return, drop off your ballot by November 5 at 8:00 p.m. at an official ballot drop box.

MHS & WSK8 sports

Madras High School Cross Country teams are competing at the Estacada Invitational at McIver Park today.

Warm Springs K8 volleyball teams have games at Trinity today at 4pm.

WA Missing Indigenous People alerts

Washington State was first in the nation to implement alerts for Missing Indigenous People over two years ago. the State Patrol has now issued more than one hundred of the alerts, with the subject being located in all but 13 cases. Officials say these alerts play a crucial role in locating teenage runaways – and have proven valuable in older cases as well.

Listen to KUOW’s Amy Radil’s report here: