KWSO News for Tue., Oct. 15, 2024

Oregon Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial

The Oregon State Capitol will be the site of a dedication ceremony for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial on November 22nd. This event will be the formal dedication of Phase 1 of the memorial, which honors the service and sacrifice of Oregon’s Vietnam veterans. The public ceremony will occur at Salem’s Willson Park memorial site on the Capitol grounds, at the corner of State and Cottage Street, with a reception to follow.

The memorial pays tribute to 710 Oregonians who lost their lives in the Vietnam War, along with the more than 180,000 Oregonians who served in Vietnam and around the world from 1955-1975.

The design features 46 black granite columns engraved with the names of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. It creates a reflective space for veterans, families, and the public to honor their memory.

Voter registration deadline tonight

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. This Election Day includes the presidential race, key congressional battles and other local contests and ballot measures in Oregon. So far, just over 3 million Oregonians have registered to vote, according to the latest Oregon Secretary of State data.

OPB reports that Statewide, there are 1,005,275 Democrats, 730,249 Republicans and 1,108,299 nonaffiliated voters.

Oregonians have until 11:59 p.m. tonight to register and receive a mail-in ballot. Ballots must be postmarked or returned in person by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5.

People who haven’t registered in Oregon must have a state driver’s license or identification card to register online. They can register at the Oregon Secretary of State’s website, where they can check their registration status and update their address. If the address is not current or deliverable, the ballot will be sent back, and the voter will be listed as inactive.

Ballots will be mailed out starting tomorrow and going throughout the week.

MHS & WSK8 sports

Madras White Buff volleyball teams are hosting Molalla. JV and JV-2 play at 4:30, and varsity at 6.

Warm Springs K8 Eagles Football has a home game today vs. Sisters at 5pm.