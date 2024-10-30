KWSO News for Wed., Oct. 30, 2024

Caldera Arts is reaching out to middle and high school students to sign up for the Fall Intensive weekend this Saturday and Sunday at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. During this day camp event they will be offering students the following art classes:

Comics

African Drumming

Photography

Zine Making

They’d like an RSVP by Thursday if you can. This is open to all students, even those not enrolled in a Caldera class at their school. Call or email program director Meg Ball for more details and she can send you a permission slip. Email meg.ball@caldera.org or call at 541-904-4306. Caldera Arts is having its Fall Art Intensive is this Saturday & Sunday, November 2nd and 3rd at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy from 10-4:00 both days.

County clerks began sending out ballots to all registered voters on October 16. All ballots must be postmarked or returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 5. Greg Leo talks about ballot measures in a KWSO Warm Springs Program Podcast that you can find on the KWSO website. We also have a podcast featuring the Jefferson County Commissioner candidates and the Treasurer candidates.

As of yesterday – just over 31% of Ballots for Jefferson County have been returned. You can also find a lot of information — including information about the electoral college, which offices are being voted on, and the digital version of the statewide voters’ pamphlet — by clicking on the “Current Election” page at OregonVotes.gov.

Some people on the Oregon Health Plan – that’s the state’s Medicaid program – can now qualify for help with their housing. In some circumstances, Medicaid will pay for up to six months of rent and utilities. For example, a family could get help paying their rent while a parent is taking time off work to care for a child with special health needs. The goal is to use housing to stabilize a person’s health too. Dave Baden, deputy director of the Oregon Health Authority, says “eviction leads to negative health outcomes. I mean, in some ways it seems common sense.” To qualify, a person needs to be housed but at risk of homelessness. And they have to have a health condition that the aid will help them manage.

Due to incoming winter weather, ODOT is closing the east side of McKenzie Pass, OR 242, this coming Friday, Nov. 1. The gates on the west side of the pass were closed last Friday. This will mark the beginning of the full seasonal closure. McKenzie Pass is a secondary, scenic highway. Weather, costs and logistics make it impractical to maintain for travel year-round. As we begin to see winter weather, travelers are reminded that information current road and weather conditions are available at TripCheck.com or by calling 511.