KWSO Calendar for Fri., Nov. 15, 2024

Today is “Rock Your Mocs” day at ECE. The ECE Mini Pow Wow that was scheduled for today has been cancelled. Head Start classroom A3 is closed today due to staffing.

At the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs on Fridays there is a Relapse Prevention group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting with Bonita at noon and an Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3pm. For more information about any groups, meetings or classes, call 541-553-3205.

A fundraiser for the December to Remember Round Dance is happening today from 11-2 across from Warm Springs Market. They are selling NDN tacos and fry bread. They accept cash, card, Cash App and Facebook Pay. Deliveries are not available.

For senior lunch today, pork ribs are on the menu. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Everyone is welcome to a Feast Day Celebration this evening from 5:30-9 at the Agency Longhouse.

Madras High School Theatre will present The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon this weekend at the Performing Arts Center. Performances are at 7:00 tonight and Saturday, and 2pm Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $5.

The Community Belonging Survey 2.0 coming up in 2025 will be used to inform future public health programs and policies. In Warm Springs, people are invited to learn about the project and share knowledge to help guide outreach efforts. Anyone interested in participating in the that process can attend a meeting on Monday, November 18th from 3:30-5. Participants will receive a gift for their time. To attend, RSVP by email to greenkai@ohsu.edu.

The Community Wellness Center will be hosting a N8V American Heritage Month – Social Powwow on Monday November 18th in the gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the powwow is at 6:30. It’s open to all dancers and drummers.

Warm Springs Maternal Child Health is hosting a meet and greet event on November 22nd from 2-4pm at the Family Resource Center. Meet Community Health MCH Nurse Dominique Lugo and MCH Assistant SherylLee Lopez, learn about resources are available and sign up for future class. It’s open all – pregnant or postpartum, moms, dads, aunts, uncles, grandparents and kids.

Indian Head Casino’s Tree Lighting Festival is on Sunday, November 24th from 6-8pm. It will include visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus, Round Dance, complimentary holiday treats, local craft booths and a space for writing letters to Santa. Vendor applications are being accepted until November 22nd at 5pm. For details call 541-460-7729 or send an email to GuestServices@indianheadgaming.com.

A Thanksgiving meal at the Agency Longhouse is planned for Wednesday, November 27th at 6pm.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Christmas Tree Lighting starts at 5:30 on Tuesday, December 3rd. Everyone is welcome to join in the lighting of the Community Center tree, hot dogs & chili, hot chocolate & s’mores.