KWSO Calendar for Sat., Nov. 16, 2024

Funeral Services are being held today for Anna Frances Hurtado. They will leave Bel-Air Funeral Home at 8am and go to the Warm Springs Baptist Church for services at 9. At 11, they will leave for the Seekseequa Cemetery. A meal will be held back at the Baptist Church at noon.

Madras High School Theatre has performances of its production “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” today and tomorrow at the Performing Arts Center. Performances are at 2 and 7:00 today and at 2pm tomorrow. Tickets are $5.

“Know Your Pancreas” Community Education Events and Conversations with Doctors Claymore Kills First and Jonathan Brody from Oregon Health & Science University will be held on Monday, November 18th from 5-7pm at the Simnasho Longhouse & Monday, December 2nd from 5-7pm at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Learn about pancreatic cancer in Indigenous populations and come with your questions for the doctors. Plus, participate in an embodied, breath-focused reflection exercise designed to reduce stress. And, connect with Warm Springs Tribal Health and IHS programs that support your health. At each event, there will be no-cost, locally prepared dinner, a door prize raffle, gifts for your time and a family-friendly space.

The Community Belonging Survey 2.0 coming up in 2025 will be used to inform future public health programs and policies. In Warm Springs, people are invited to learn about the project and share knowledge to help guide outreach efforts. Anyone interested in participating in the that process can attend a meeting on Monday, November 18th from 3:30-5. Participants will receive a gift for their time. To attend, RSVP by email to greenkai@ohsu.edu.

The Community Wellness Center will be hosting a N8V American Heritage Month – Social Powwow on Monday November 18th in the gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the powwow is at 6:30. It’s open to all dancers and drummers.

Geo Visions is hosting two more community meetings regarding the Columbia River Housing Displacement Ethnography Study. They will be held on Tuesday, November 19th at the Simnasho Longhouse; and Thursday, November 21st at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner at 5:30, and the discussion will follow at 6:30.

A baby moccasin making class for expecting or newborn parents will take place Tuesday, November 19th 1:30-6:30pm in the Old Elementary Cafeteria. Call SherylLee or Charlene at Community Health to sign up – 541-553-2352.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs open enrollment will end at 5pm on Friday, November 22nd. Please direct any questions to comp-benefits@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Maternal Child Health is hosting a meet and greet event on Friday, November 22nd from 2-4pm at the Family Resource Center. Meet Community Health MCH Nurse Dominique Lugo and MCH Assistant SherylLee Lopez, learn about resources are available and sign up for future class. It’s open all – pregnant or postpartum, moms, dads, aunts, uncles, grandparents and kids.

The Warm Springs Car Light Parade is on Thursday, December 12th. The theme is The Grinch. Line-up is at 4, judging at 5 and the parade starts at 6.

There’s a Christmas/New Year’s Senior Ball on Friday, December 27th at the Agency Longhouse. Community members of all ages are invited to celebrate with the elders. Semi-formal attire is encouraged but not required. Doors will open at 3:00. They’ll have dinner, snacks, refreshments, games, raffles, and dance contests.

The quickest and easiest way to get your flu, Covid-19, and RSV shots this year is go to the IHS Clinic during their walk in immunization hours. They are available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday from 9-11am and 2-4pm and Wednesdays from 2-4. No appointments necessary. Just check in with Patient Registration as soon as you arrive to the clinic.