KWSO Calendar for Mon., Nov. 18, 2024

Today is Late Start Monday for all 509J students. Buses and schools start 90 minutes later than normal.

It’s Native American Heritage Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Today is Native Print Day. Tuesday is Rock Your Mocs Day. Wednesday is Beadwork Day. Thursday is Regalia Day. Friday is Eagle Day.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Tribal Council will meet today. On the morning agenda – Secretary-Treasurer Update; December Agenda/Travel Delegations/Review Minutes; and Draft Resolutions. This afternoon – Enrollments; I.H.S. Update; and Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Every Monday at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle from 11-12:30 and an Adolescent A&D Education Class from 4-5:00.

This evening the “Know Your Pancreas” Community Education Event & Conversations with Doctors Claymore Kills First and Jonathan Brody from Oregon Health & Science University will be held from 5-7 at the Simnasho Longhouse. There will be another on Monday, December 2nd from 5-7pm at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Learn about pancreatic cancer in Indigenous populations and come with your questions for the doctors. Plus, participate in an embodied, breath-focused reflection exercise designed to reduce stress. And, connect with Warm Springs Tribal Health and IHS programs that support your health. At each event, there will be no-cost, locally prepared dinner, a door prize raffle, gifts for your time and a family-friendly space.

The Community Wellness Center is hosting a N8V American Heritage Month – Social Powwow tonight in the gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the powwow is at 6:30. It’s open to all dancers and drummers.

Best Care in Madras will have an event for people to get tips and information on talking with kids about alcohol and other drugs. It’s tomorrow at 5:15 at the Performing Arts Center. Dinner will be provided. Register by calling 541-475-6575.

A baby moccasin making class for expecting or newborn parents will take place tomorrow 1:30-6:30pm in the Old Elementary Cafeteria. Call SherylLee or Charlene at Community Health to sign up – 541-553-2352.

Geo Visions is hosting two more community meetings regarding the Columbia River Housing Displacement Ethnography Study. They will be held tomorrow at the Simnasho Longhouse; and Thursday, November 21st at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner at 5:30, and the discussion will follow at 6:30.

Tribal Council has scheduled a General Council Meeting for this Wednesday at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner will be at 6pm and the meeting to follow at 7.

Indian Head Casino’s Tree Lighting Festival is on Sunday, November 24th from 6-8pm. It will include visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus, Round Dance, complimentary holiday treats, local craft booths and a space for writing letters to Santa. Vendor applications are being accepted until November 22nd at 5pm. For details call 541-460-7729 or send an email to GuestServices@indianheadgaming.com.

The Madras “Frosty Nights” Christmas Lights Parade is at 6pm on Saturday, December 7th at Sahalee Park. Parade signups can be done online at www.MadrasChamber.com under the events tab.

Warm Springs Commodities is open weekdays from 9am-noon and 1-4pm. It provides eligible individuals fresh fruits & vegetables, healthy meats, pastas and other healthy food. To apply, stop by the Commodities warehouse located in the Industrial Park. Individuals who currently receive SNAP Food Benefits do not qualify for Commodities. The Food Bank is every Tuesday and Friday 10am to 1pm.