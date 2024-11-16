KWSO Calendar for Sun., Nov. 17, 2024

Madras High School Theatre will have one final performance of its production of The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon at 2:00 today at the Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

A “Know Your Pancreas” Community Education Event & Conversations with Doctors Claymore Kills First and Jonathan Brody from Oregon Health & Science University will be held tomorrow from 5-7pm at the Simnasho Longhouse & December 2nd from 5-7pm at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Learn about pancreatic cancer in Indigenous populations and come with your questions for the doctors. Plus, participate in an embodied, breath-focused reflection exercise designed to reduce stress. And, connect with Warm Springs Tribal Health and IHS programs that support your health. At each event, there will be no-cost, locally prepared dinner, a door prize raffle, gifts for your time and a family-friendly space.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is having a Native American Heritage Spirit Week November 18-22. Tomorrow is Native Print Day. Tuesday is Rock Your Mocs Day. Wednesday is Beadwork Day. Thursday is Regalia Day. Friday is Eagle Day.

The Community Belonging Survey 2.0 coming up in 2025 will be used to inform future public health programs and policies. In Warm Springs, people are invited to learn about the project and share knowledge to help guide outreach efforts. Anyone interested in participating in the that process can attend a meeting tomorrow from 3:30-5. Participants will receive a gift for their time. To attend, RSVP by email to greenkai@ohsu.edu.

The Community Wellness Center will be hosting a N8V American Heritage Month – Social Powwow tomorrow in the gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:30 and the powwow is at 6:30. It’s open to all dancers and drummers.

The 48th Annual Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar will be held Saturday, December 14th from 10-4 at the Community Center. Admission is free to the public. For more information call 541-553-3243.

Warm Springs Recreation Department invites all community members, dancers and drum groups to the Christmas NDN Night Out powwow on Monday, December 16th in the Community Center gym. Bring your favorite dish for the potluck at 5:15. The social dancing and drummers jam start at 6.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.

Warm Springs Housing Authority tenants who have an emergency after hours and on weekends need to call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders will be taken care of the next business day.