KWSO Calendar for Tue., Nov. 5, 2024

Today is Election Day. Voters have until 8 p.m. return their ballots to a local elections office or an official drop box. Locally, there is a ballot drop box on the Warm Springs Campus and in Simnasho at 3 Warriors Market. In Madras, there is a drop box outside of the Jefferson County Administration Building & Clerk’s Office at 66 Southeast D Street. You can also bring your ballot into the Clerk’s office during business hours. Culver & Metolius City Halls also have drop boxes outside.

Tribal Council will meet today. On the agenda this morning – Community Economic Development Strategy; and Oregon Department of Human Services Consultation/Tribal Relations Meeting. This afternoon – Tribal Housing Survey; and Forest Management Deduction Budget.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs holds these groups and meetings every Tuesday: Community Health & Wellness from 10am to noon, Wellbriety at 1pm, Adult Anger Management from 3-4pm, Adult A&D Education at 4:00 and Youth Wellbriety from 4-5.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving garlic chicken with wild rice pilaf & steamed veggies from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

The Culture & Heritage program offers traditional “how to” classes for families – 2PM to 5:30PM on Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays in room C5 at Warm Springs ECE. They will be demonstrating and teaching how to make items such as: moccasins; shawls; attire for the longhouse; powwow outfits; and more. Everyone is welcome to come and learn and create items for your children and family to use and enjoy! AND there’s always some snacks!

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets tomorrow after school from 3:20-5:30 in Mr. Kollen’s class, room 17.

An opening reception for 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth at the Museum at Warm Springs will be held tomorrow from 5:30-7:30pm. The exhibition will be on display through February 8, 2025.

Warm Springs Recreation is taking registrations for the 2024 November Fitness Challenge. Tomorrow is the deadline. This is for employees age 18 and older who work for the Tribe, its enterprises, committees, BIA & IHS. The cost is $5 per person and an additional $10 if you want a t-shirt. This a 5-member team challenge. For more information or to pick up/drop off a registration packet, talk to Joseph Arthur or stop by the Community Center.

The Know Your Pancreas Community Education Event & Conversations with Doctors Claymore Kills First and Jonathan Brody from Oregon Health & Science University will be held November 18th from 5-7pm at the Simnasho Longhouse & December 2nd from 5-7pm at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Learn about pancreatic cancer in Indigenous populations and come with your questions for the doctors. Plus, participate in an embodied, breath-focused reflection exercise designed to reduce stress. And, connect with Warm Springs Tribal Health and IHS programs that support your health. At each event, there will be no-cost, locally prepared dinner, a door prize raffle, gifts for your time and a family-friendly space.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.