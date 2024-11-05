KWSO News for Tue., Nov. 5, 2024

WS youth help with voter outreach; Election Day info; KWSO Election night coverage

In Warm Springs, community organizers were out picking up ballots over the weekend. Youth were a big part of the that voter outreach effort. Organizers say this was a way that young people who cannot vote themselves, can be a part of this historic election.

For any Oregon voter who has not yet filled out and returned a ballot for today’s general election, you have until 8:00 tonight to get your vote on its way. That is the deadline to drop off your ballot at an approved ballot drop-off site.

Mailed ballots that arrive at election offices after Tuesday will be counted until Nov. 12 so long as they have been postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 5, and no later. It is highly recommended that folks utilize the drop boxes at this point.

On the Warm Springs Reservation, there is a ballot drop box next to Fire & Safety on the Campus and in Simnasho at 3 Warriors Market. In Madras, there is a drop box outside of the Jefferson County Administration Building & Clerk’s Office at 66 Southeast D Street. You can also bring your ballot into the Clerk’s office during business hours. Culver & Metolius City Halls also have drop boxes outside.

The Jefferson County Clerk’s office says as of Monday, 53 percent of ballots had been returned.

KWSO will have Election night coverage from 6 to 9 this evening. We will be doing updates on voting – with National Coverage from NPR News – Indian Country Updates from Native Voice One – Oregon coverage from KBOO Radio in Portland and local coverage from the KWSO newsroom.

NW Tribes getting out the Native vote

One hundred years after Native Americans got the right to vote, Northwest tribes are hoping they can get out the vote for today’s election. Click to listen to Northwest Public Broadcasting Correspondent Courtney Flatt’s feature story which includes comments from Alyssa Macy, CEO of Washington Conservation Action and a citizen of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs:

MHS Boys Soccer playoff streaming link

Madras White Buffalo Boys Soccer is playing in the 1st Round of the OSAA State Playoffs today at 3:00 at Ontario. Madras High School says the game will stream on its Hudl Fan Page.

Blazers Native American Heritage Night supporting NAYA Youth Center

This Sunday, November 10, the Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Memphis Grizzlies and it will be the annual Native American Heritage celebration at the Moda Center. A portion of the night’s proceeds will benefit the Native American Youth and Family Center, known as NAYA in Portland. The NAYA Family Center’s mission is “to enhance the diverse strengths of our youth and families in partnership with the community through cultural identity and education.” As an urban Indian agency, NAYA Family Center serves over 10,000 individuals from over 380 tribal backgrounds annually.

Grand Ronde Council Member to serve on HUD Tribal Advisory Committee

Denise Harvey, a Council Member of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, has been appointed to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Tribal Intergovernmental Advisory Committee (TIAC). The committee is designed to enhance communication between HUD and Tribal leaders, providing recommendations on housing policies and regulations affecting Indian Country. The committee will include 15 Tribal members and several HUD representatives. Denise Harvey’s role will involve advising on the development of HUD’s American Indian and Alaska Native housing priorities. The committee’s work will begin in January 2025, with members serving two-year terms.