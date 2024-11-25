KWSO News for Mon., Nov. 25, 2024: WS Youth awarded Achievement in Youth Filmmaking

Youth from Warm Springs are bringing home an “Achievement in Youth Filmmaking” recognition from the LA Skins Fest for their short film that screened at the festival.

Filmmaker LaRonn Katchia, on his Facebook page, gave “a huge shoutout to the Warm Springs Community Action Team, Brutis Baez and Cara Jade Myers for making this moment possible.”

The youth were able to attend the 18th Annual LA SKINS FEST to take part in the Emerging Youth Film Screening Program and share their story on the big screen at TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood. Among other things, they were able to tour the Walt Disney Studios and learn about the history of cinema.

“The Recipe” is a 6-minute short film that was created by the young filmmakers during 4-day film workshop with the Warm Springs Community Action Team, led by actress Cara Jade Myers (Killers of the Flower Moon), Katchia and Brutis Baez. It was filmed at the Museum at Warm Springs.

WATCH “The Recipe” HERE

The LA SKINS FEST is a Native American Arts organization that offers year-round programming in film, television and music.