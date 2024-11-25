KWSO Calendar for Tue., Nov. 26, 2024

Warm Springs Sanitation is picking up residential garbage totes and commercial bins on Wednesday & Thursday routes today. Friday routes will be picked up on Wednesday. Please be sure to have totes set out at the street for pick up and to check on relatives and neighbors who need help getting their totes to the street.

At ECE, Head Start is closed this week. Daycare and Preschool Care Classrooms are open today with early closure on Wednesday at noon.

The Boys & Girls Club is open 8-5 today and tomorrow from 8-3. The Club will be closed Thursday and Friday.

The Pelton Round Butte hydroelectric project will conduct its annual Siren Testing today 26th from 8 am to 2 pm.

On today’s Tribal Council agenda is the 2025 Budget Approval.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs holds these groups and meetings every Tuesday: Community Health & Wellness from 10am to noon, Wellbriety at 1pm, Adult Anger Management from 3-4pm, Adult A&D Education at 4:00 and Youth Wellbriety from 4-5.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving ham with red beans & rice from noon to 1 at the Senior Building. The Senior Program will close at noon tomorrow and be closed Thursday & Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Warm Springs Prevention is putting on an Indigenous People’s Month Fun Run/Walk today at noon. It will start at the Prevention Basketball Court. A limited number of shirts and cups will be given out to participants.

The Culture & Heritage program offers traditional “how to” classes for families – 2PM to 5:30PM on Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays in room C5 at Warm Springs ECE. They will be demonstrating and teaching how to make items such as: moccasins; shawls; attire for the longhouse; powwow outfits; and more. Everyone is welcome to come and learn and create items for your children and family to use and enjoy! AND there’s always some snacks!

Warm Springs Commodities will have a free turkey meal giveaway for the community this evening from 5-7 at the Agency Longhouse.

The Warm Springs I H S clinic will be open Wednesday from 8am to noon. The clinic will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving and be open normal hours on Friday.

A Thanksgiving meal at the Agency Longhouse is planned for tomorrow at 6pm.

This Wednesday there will be a Native Market at the Warm Springs Campus Pavillion, 10am – 2pm. This is an opportunity for local vendors to set up and sell food items and gifts, home décor, holiday items and beadwork. Confirmed vendors are: Warm Springs 4-H who will be doing a mini fabric wreath activity; Wild Witchy Wanders with hand crafted gifts, wreaths and nicknacks along with fresh homemade bread, muffins and sweet treats; Warm Springs Fire & Safety; Beatrice Lopez with her jewelry and food items; Choosh for All with their water filters and bottles; December to Remember Round Dance fundraisers; and KWSO – selling shirts, hats & scarves and more. If you would like to set up you can contact KWSO or else just show up by 10am this Wednesday. There will be a limited number of tables and chairs, first come, first serve.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Christmas Tree Lighting starts at 5:30 on Tuesday, December 3rd. Everyone is welcome to join in the lighting of the Community Center tree, hot dogs & chili, hot chocolate & s’mores.