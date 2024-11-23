KWSO Calendar for Sun., Nov. 24, 2024

Kah-nee-ta is having a free tribal day today. Admission for Tribal Members is free from 11am to 7pm, plus a 50% discount on cabana rentals and 25% off of food items.

Indian Head Casino’s Tree Lighting Festival is this evening from 6-8pm. It will include visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus, Round Dance, complimentary holiday treats, local craft booths and a space for writing letters to Santa.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

There is no school this week for 509-J Schools – it’s Thanksgiving Break.

The Boys & Girls Club will be open Monday through Wednesday with lunch provided during Thanksgiving Break. Monday and Tuesday it’s open 8-5 and Wednesday from 8-3. The Club will be closed Thursday and Friday.

At ECE, Head Start will be closed Thanksgiving Week. Daycare and Preschool Care Classrooms will be open on Monday and Tuesday this week with early closure on Wednesday at noon.

Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union is having a no-school-day activity for high school students tomorrow. 9th-12th graders are invited to learn how to make a small tule mat with youth instructor Arema White. Lunch will be provided. It will take place from 1-5pm with the location still to be determined. Contact Jillisa Suppah for more information.

Warm Springs Prevention is putting on an Indigenous People’s Month Fun Run/Walk on Tuesday, November 26th at noon. It will start at the Prevention Basketball Court. A limited number of shirts and cups will be given out to participants.

Warm Springs Commodities will have a free turkey meal giveaway for the community Tuesday, November 26th from 5-7 at the Agency Longhouse.

Thanksgiving meal at the Agency Longhouse is planned for Wednesday, November 27th at 6pm.

The Warm Springs Car Light Parade is on Thursday, December 12th. The theme is The Grinch. Line-up is at 4, judging at 5 and the parade starts at 6.

The Elks Basketball Hoop Shoot Contest for boys and girls ages 8-13 is at 9am on December 14th at Madras High School. Registration will be done on site that morning.