KWSO News for Mon., Nov. 4, 2024

2024-25 WS Youth Council officers

The 2024-25 Warm Springs Youth Council officers were announced on Friday.

Female President: Kiahna Allen

Male President: Arthur Miller

Vice President: Julia Wolfe

Secretary: Yamilei Adams

Treasurer: Arema White

Communications Officer: Trecee Graybael

Congratulations to the newly elected Youth Council.

Ballots due by 8pm tomorrow for Nov. 5 Election

Tomorrow is Election Day. According to OPB, about 38% of Oregon’s registered voters have turned in their ballots, which remains below the pace of voting in the last two presidential election years, based on Oregon Elections Division data published Thursday. About 51% of the state’s registered Republicans have turned in their ballots compared to 46% of Democrats and 22% of non-affiliated voters.

The Jefferson County Clerk’s office says as of Nov.1st – Ballot Returns are at 44.12%.

Voters have until 8 p.m. on Nov. 5 to postmark or return their ballots to a local elections office or an official drop box. Locally, there is a ballot drop box on the Warm Springs Campus and in Madras outside the Jefferson County Administration Building & Clerk’s Office at 66 Southeast D Street. You can also bring your ballot into the Clerk’s office during business hours.

MHS Boys Soccer advances to the state playoffs

Madras Boys Soccer won its play-in game Friday 7-1 over Baker/Powder Valley/Pine Eagle. The White Buffs move on to the first round of the 4A Boys Soccer State Championship. They will play at Ontario Tuesday afternoon.

Winter Sports at MHS

Winter Season sports begin Nov 18th at Madras High School.

Tryouts for Boys and Girls Basketball will be Nov 18, 19 & 20.

First practices for Boys and Girls Wrestling teams are Nov 18 th

Boys and Girls Swim teams first practices are Nov 19 th .

. Winter Cheer tryouts are today through Wednesday and practices begin Nov 18th.

Parents should make sure that students have an updated physical (within 2 years) and are registered online.

MADRAS HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS – WINTER 2024 INFO