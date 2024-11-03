KWSO Calendar for Mon., Nov. 4, 2024

It’s Late Start Monday for all 509J students. Schools will open 90 minutes later than normal.

Warm Springs ECE families are reminded that if your child uses a backpack when they attend, please check the bag for any items that might not be appropriate. Sometimes youngsters find things around the home, that families are not aware of. Please do not bring in snacks for your child as ECE already provides meals, outside snacks are limited to avoid any food allergy reactions. And, outside toys can become a distraction so please leave toys home or in your car. Talk with your child’s teacher for tips on helping with the parting of toys.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

On today’s Tribal Council agenda – this morning is a Legislative Update Conference Call, Bureau of Trust Funds Admin Update and an update from Tribal Attorneys from BBK. This afternoon will be an update from Tribal Attorney Brent Hall.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Every Monday at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle from 11-12:30 and an Adolescent A&D Education Class from 4-5:00.

The November Native Aspirations meeting is today from noon to 1:30. It will be held in the newly renovated “old school cafeteria” located between the Family Resource Center and Behavioral Health Center. Lunch will be provided.

In prep sports action today, White Buffalo JV football hosts Pleasant Hill. Kick-off is at 5.

An opening reception for 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth at the Museum at Warm Springs will be held this Wednesday from 5:30-7:30pm. The exhibition will be on display through February 8, 2025.

Warm Springs Recreation is taking registrations for the 2024 November Fitness Challenge. The deadline is Wednesday by 5pm. This is for employees age 18 and older who work for the Tribe, its enterprises, committees, BIA & IHS. The cost is $5 per person and an additional $10 if you want a t-shirt. This a 5-member team challenge. For more information or to pick up/drop off a registration packet, talk to Joseph Arthur or stop by the Community Center.

The Madras Chamber is inviting all Veterans to participate in the annual Veteran’s Day Parade at 2pm on November 11th around Sahalee Park in Madras. Vehicles and vehicles pulling trailers will be provided. Please arrive by 1:30. All Veterans from Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, US Public Health and Merchant Marine are welcome.

It is that time of the year to get prepared for flu and other respiratory illness season. The quickest and easiest way to get your flu, Covid-19, and RSV shots this year is go to the IHS Clinic during their walk in immunization hours. They are available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday from 9-11am and 2-4pm and Wednesdays from 2-4. No appointments necessary. Just check in with Patient Registration as soon as you arrive to the clinic.