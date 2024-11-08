KWSO News for Thu., Nov. 7, 2024

Vendor registration for Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar

The Warm Springs Recreation Department is taking registrations for the 48th annual Christmas Bazaar. The big bazaar is an annual fundraiser for Recreation to purchase equipment and supplies for its programs. The Bazaar is scheduled for Saturday, December 14th. Vendors should call or stop by the Recreation office at the Warm Springs Community Center to fill out registration forms with details about your space and pay vendor fees.

Quail Trail streetlights coming soon

Streetlights along Quail Trail in Greeley Heights are expected to be installed before the end of the year. According to Warm Springs Construction, the manufacturer had changed motion sensors which changed the installation height on the poles to 7-feet off the ground – not high enough to deter vandalism. A solution has been identified to move them up to at least 13-feet and they will be installed soon.

Columbia River Housing Displacement Ethnography Study community meetings

GeoVisions will host community meetings in Warm Springs, providing information on the Columbia River Housing Displacement Ethnography Study. They will be held in three locations – on Tuesday, November 12th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall; Tuesday, November 19th at the Simnasho Longhouse; and Thursday, November 21st at the Agency Longhouse. At each, there will be a dinner at 5:30, and a discussion to follow at 6:30.

Warm Springs Veterans Day celebration

The Veterans’ Day celebration here in Warm Springs on Monday, November 11th has a few new changes this year. Click to listen to Rosemary Alarcon, who shares the details of this year’s events: