KWSO Calendar for Fri., Nov. 8, 2024

There is no school today for 509J students. It’s a grading day for teachers. All schools will be closed on Monday for Veterans Day.

A water break at Warm Springs ECE has relocated F & G Pod Daycare Classrooms while Utilities makes repairs. The work being done will impact parking in front of the building at times. It’s expected that the work will take through the weekend ahead to complete. Thank you to families, in advance, for navigating drop off and pick up. Warm Springs Head Start is closed today to finish up on Parent – Teacher Conferences. Monday is Veterans Day and all Warm Springs ECE Programs will be closed.

Today is the monthly senior breakfast. Quiche is on the menu. Breakfast is from 7;30-9:30.

Tribal Council has a Gaming Workshop today from 9am to 3pm in their chambers.

At the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs on Fridays there is a Relapse Prevention group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting with Bonita at noon and an Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3pm. For more information about any groups, meetings or classes, call 541-553-3205.

Central Oregon Disability Support Network and Jefferson County Library District are inviting all families to an event – Reading with Rylee this Saturday from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at the Library in Madras. They’ll have story time and crafts.

Warm Springs Veterans Day events on Monday will begin with a parade starting at 10:45 at the Emergency Management office, down to the Commissary building, around the fire station and to the memorial stone in front of the courthouse. They’ll end at the old school cafeteria. Veterans and families are invited to join in a luncheon at noon. Gift bags will be given to all Veterans who attend.

The VFW Post 12141 Annual Veterans Day Celebration on Monday in Madras will start at 10:30am at the Jefferson County Community Center. Doors open at 10am, the program at 10:30 and refreshments will be served. A Veterans Day Parade around Sahalee Park will begin at 2pm. No candy will be distributed along the parade route for the safety of all participants and spectators.

Geo Visions is hosting community meetings regarding the Columbia River Housing Displacement Ethnography Study. They will be held on Tuesday, November 12th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall; Tuesday, November 19th at the Simnasho Longhouse; and Thursday, November 21st at the Agency Longhouse. There will be a dinner at 5:30, and the discussion will follow at 6:30.

Madras High School Theatre presents The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon November 15-17 at the Performing Arts Center. Performances are at 7pm on November 15-16 and 2pm on Nov 16-17. Tickets are $5.

Registration is open for the 48th Annual Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar. The Bazaar is on Saturday, December 14th at the Warm Springs Community Center. To register call 541-553-3243 or stop by the Recreation Office at the Community Center.