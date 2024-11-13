KWSO News for Wed., Nov. 13, 2024

Warm Springs Native Market

KWSO and the Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting a Native Market for the Wednesday before Thanksgiving from 10am – 2pm at the Campus Pavillion.

This is an opportunity for vendors to set up to sell food items, to share program information, and also to sell crafts and other items for anyone looking for Christmas gifts.

Tables and Chairs will be provided. If you want to sign up for the Market – please contact KWSO. Folks can also just show up on Wednesday November 27th before 10am.

USDA funding going to High Desert Food and Farm Alliance; Warm Springs Food Sovereignty Plan

The US Department of Agriculture has announced an investment of $23.7 million for 46 projects as part of its Beginning Farmers and Ranchers Development Program (BFRDP), including a grant of over $500,000 to the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance.

Funded projects provide outreach, training and technical assistance to individuals and aspiring farmers to go into farming as farm businesses, as well as improve skills, tools, and knowledge of farmers to sustain farming operations for generations to come

KTVZ reported that the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance(HDFFA) project – Enhancing Resilience, Inclusion, Accessibility, Connection, Business Viability, and Food Sovereignty in Central Oregon – will use the award to expand its support of the region’s farmers and ranchers.

HDFFA’s five objectives for this project include:

Hiring a Small Farms Technical Assistant in 2025

Beginning a 6-month cohort model that brings Beginning Farmer Ranchers together to learn and network with each other

Working with Central Oregon agritourism sites to improve their accessibility

Working with other nonprofit and government entities on convenings to address water issues affecting our area’s producers

Expanding support for the Warm Springs Community Action Team in support of the Warm Springs’ Food Sovereignty Plan

New offerings at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort

Kah-nee-ta Hot Springs Resort has a new Twilight Pass available, providing access from 3:00pm – 9:00pm. There are midweek and weekend rates for the new pass, available online and onsite. They also have lodging special happening through mid-December. People can get details at the Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort website.

Online, there is also a reservations tab for the Tribal Bath Outside Tub. That is open to Warm Springs Tribal Members only and they will need a Tribal ID or a Tribal Pass issued by Kah-Nee-Ta Resort Guest Services.