KWSO Calendar for Wed., Nov. 13, 2024

It’s “Rock your Mocs” SPIRIT WEEK at ECE – Wednesday is Native design day (basket weave, graphic print, beaded pattern) – wear clothes that show your unique Native Pride! Tomorrow is Native Bling day.

Wednesday’s weekly groups at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center are: Parenting Classes at 11, Grief Support Group for Adults at 4:00 and Adult Wellbriety from 4-5.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. A grilled salmon sandwich is on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

In recognition of Native American, American Indian and Alaskan Native Heritage month, St. Charles Madras is hosting a Native Market tomorrow from 11 til 3. The event will include a land acknowledgement, fry bread tacos and local vendor booths.

There is a Mandatory Public Meeting for Wood Cutters for both free use and resale permits and the Natural Renewable Resource Program for Bough Cutter Crew Bosses, tomorrow, November 13th at 6pm at the Cottonwood Restaurant at Indian Head Casino. If you have questions – you can contact the Timber Committee at 541-460-3669.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is scheduled for tomorrow evening at 7pm at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

Know Your Pancreas Community Education Event & Conversations with Doctors Claymore Kills First and Jonathan Brody from Oregon Health & Science University will be held Next Monday November 18th from 5-7pm at the Simnasho Longhouse & December 2nd from 5-7pm at the Seekseequa Fire Hall. Learn about pancreatic cancer in Indigenous populations and come with your questions for the doctors. Dinner will be provided and there will be door prize raffles.

Madras Aquatic Center Recreation District Youth Basketball registration is open. Practices will be held at local 509J gyms on weekday evenings starting January 7th (specific dates and times will be announced after registration closes) and games will be Saturdays starting January 18th. Registration will close at noon on December 13th, or when the league is full, whichever comes first. There are 4 divisions for youth ages 4-13. Register online at macrecdistrict.com. Scholarships are available.

Madras High School Theatre presents The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon this Friday thru Sunday at the Performing Arts Center. Performances are at 7pm on November 15-16 and 2pm on Nov 16-17. Tickets are $5.

Tribal Council has scheduled a General Council Meeting for Wednesday, November 20th at the Agency Longhouse. Dinner will be at 6pm and the meeting to follow at 7.

The 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth is on display now at the Museum at Warm Springs. You can view the exhibition through February 8, 2025. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to 5pm and closed for lunch from noon until 1. The Museum is closed on Sunday and Monday.

It is that time of the year to get prepared for flu and other respiratory illness season. The quickest and easiest way to get your flu, Covid-19, and RSV shots this year is go to the IHS Clinic during their walk in immunization hours. They are available Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday from 9-11am and 2-4pm and Wednesdays from 2-4. No appointments necessary. Just check in with Patient Registration as soon as you arrive to the clinic.