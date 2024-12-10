Dog Bites Incidents – Update

Warm Springs Tribal Council has approved a temporary resolution authorizing the Police Department, Fire & Safety, Health & Human Services, and Emergency Management to address the issue of at-large and dangerous dogs in the community.

In a statement released today (12/10/24) Warm Springs Police request the community’s support.

Pet Owners : Ensure your dogs are securely contained, properly vaccinated, and do not pose a risk to others.

: Ensure your dogs are securely contained, properly vaccinated, and do not pose a risk to others. Reporting: If you see an at-large or dangerous dog, report it immediately to the Warm Springs Police Department or the appropriate agency.

Your cooperation is essential to creating a safer environment for everyone in the community.

For more information, please contact Warm Springs PD, Fire & Safety, or Emergency Management.