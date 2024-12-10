KWSO Calendar for Wednesday, December 11, 2024

A special dividend payment for Warm Springs Tribal Members should be in your mailbox today. Out of town checks were mailed on December 6th. If you have questions, contact the Vital Stats Department. Warm Springs Credit will be cashing checks but the drive thru is for elders and disabled only.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Chicken pasole is on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday.

There is Madras Basketball at the Buffalo Dome tonight as the Boys Teams host Lapine. Tip off for JV 2 is at 4, JV play at 5:30 and Varsity’s contest starts at 7. You can hear all the Varisty home games on KWSO at 91.9 FM, at KWSO dot Org and on the KWSO App.

A new payroll system for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will be implemented for the next pay period. There is employee training to learn how to use Vista Time. Vista is already in use for employees to be able to download their pay stubs and check on accrued leave. Contact Payroll if you don’t know how to log in. The Teams training is this Thursday at 1pm.

The Warm Springs Car Light Parade is on Thursday, December 12th. The theme is The Grinch. Line-up is at 4, judging at 5 and the parade starts at 6.

Central Oregon for a Free Palestine is showing films in Warm Springs Thursday evenings in December. Everyone is welcome to join for the film, Q&A and a meal Thursday from 6-8pm in the old school cafeteria. This week they will show the film Where the Olive Tree Weeps. These films aim to educate and share the Indigenous perspective, highlighting the current and historical experiences of Palestinians.

The Elks Basketball Hoop Shoot Contest for boys and girls ages 8-13 is at 9am this Saturday at Madras High School. Registration will be done on site that morning.

The 48th Annual Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar will be held this Saturday, December 14th from 10-4 at the Community Center. Admission is free to the public. For more information call 541-553-3243.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for board and committee positions through January 10th. There are 4 positions on the Credit Board of Directors, 3 positions on the Telcom Board, 4 positions for the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission, 2 positions on the Composite Products Board, plus they are seeking to fill a position on the Education Committee and the Land Use Planning Committee. The two committee appointments will finish out the 29th tribal council’s term. Send your letter of interest and resume to the Tribes Secretary Treasurer/CEO, Robert Brunoe.

Warm Springs Housing Authority tenants who have an emergency after hours and on weekends need to call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders will be taken care of the next business day.