KWSO Calendar for Fri., Dec. 13, 2024

Today is the monthly senior breakfast from 7:30-9:30. Take out is available.

To celebrate the holidays at Warm Springs ECE, today is “Dress As Your Favorite Holiday Character” Day

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am, Wellbriety at noon, and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3.

Families that are registered with Mountain Star are eligible to receive diapers and other supplies once a month. The Mountain Star resource bus will be at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office with items for pick-up today from 11-3:00 and again December 20th from 11-3.

Warm Springs Commodities is having a Free Groceries Market today at 3:30 at their building – 4217-A Holliday Street in the Industrial Park. Also, on December 19th they’ll be giving away free holiday hams, Christmas turkeys and coloring books starting at noon.

The Elks Basketball Hoop Shoot Contest for boys and girls ages 8-13 is at 9am tomorrow at Madras High School. Registration will be done on site that morning.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon will be in Warm Springs this Saturday providing a free wellness and vaccine clinic for dogs and cats. They will be at the Commodities building in the Industrial Park from 10am to 1pm for drop-in’s and providing wellness exams, basic vaccines, microchips, dewormer, flea and tick medications. Appointments are available from 1-2:00 only by calling 541-208-2497 or email mobile@hsco.org. Otherwise, stop by from 10-1, first come first served.

The 48th Annual Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar is tomorrow from 10-4 at the Community Center. Admission is free to the public. For more information call 541-553-3243.

Santa’s coming to the Plateau Travel Plaza tomorrow. People can stop by between 1-4:00 for complimentary holiday treats, letter writing and a free photo op.

The “A Few of My Favorite Things” used book sale and holiday gift fair is taking place at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds tomorrow from 10am to 3pm.

A youth and families holiday gathering is happening this Sunday Agency Longhouse 3-7pm dinner provided. Activities include ornament making, beaded gifts, crafty holiday cards and family photo booth. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Warm springs Commodities is giving out free pet food Monday, December 16th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall, Tuesday, December 17th at the Simnasho Longhouse and Wednesday, December 18th at the Commodities Building. They’ll start at noon and go until all food is given out.

The Jolly Jamboree – a toy and gift store sponsored by Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch – will be set up at the old Elementary Gym on December 19th and 20th from 9am to 4pm both days for parents/guardians to shop for a free gift for the children ages 0-18.

There is a Baby Moccasin Making Class on Monday December 23rd from 9:30-4 at the old Elementary Cafeteria. This class is prioritized for expecting or newborn parents. Supplies are limited so sign up is recommended by calling Sheryllee or Charlene at Community Health at 541-553-2352.

There’s a Christmas/New Year’s Senior Ball on Friday, December 27th at the Agency Longhouse. Community members of all ages are invited to celebrate with the elders. Semi-formal attire is encouraged but not required. Doors will open at 3:00. They’ll have dinner, snacks, refreshments, games, raffles, and dance contests.