KWSO Calendar for Thu., Dec. 12, 2024

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after. Tomorrow is the monthly senior breakfast from 7:30-9:30.

At Warm Springs ECE there is a new Parenting Class Mini Series this month pm Thursdays from noon until 1pm in ECE Conference Room 2E

A new payroll system for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will be implemented for the next pay period. There is an employee training to learn how to use Vista Time. Vista is already in use for employees to be able to download their pay stubs and check on accrued leave. Contact Payroll if you don’t know how to log in. The Teams training is today at 1pm.

Warm Springs Commodities is having a Free Groceries Market tomorrow at 3:30 at their building – 4217-A Holliday Street in the Industrial Park. Also, on December 19th they’ll be giving away free holiday hams, Christmas turkeys and coloring books starting at noon.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

Warm Springs K8 Boys Basketball teams have games at Sisters Middle School today, starting at 4:00.

The Warm Springs Car Light Parade is this evening. The theme is The Grinch. Line-up is at 4, judging at 5 and the parade starts at 6.

Central Oregon for a Free Palestine is showing films in Warm Springs Thursday evenings in December. Everyone is welcome to join for the film, Q&A and a meal from 6-8 this evening in the old school cafeteria. They will show the film Where the Olive Tree Weeps. These films aim to educate and share the Indigenous perspective, highlighting the current and historical experiences of Palestinians.

The 48th Annual Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar is this Saturday from 10-4 at the Community Center. Admission is free to the public. For more information call 541-553-3243.

There’s a youth and families holiday gathering this coming Sunday, December 15th Agency Longhouse 3-7pm dinner provided. Activities include ornament making, beaded gifts, crafty holiday cards and family photo booth. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Warm Springs Recreation Department invites all community members, dancers and drum groups to the Christmas NDN Night Out powwow on Monday, December 16th in the Community Center gym. Bring your favorite dish for the potluck at 5:15. The social dancing and drummers jam start at 6.

The Sunday before Christmas Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort is hosting another Tribal Appreciation Day to Welcome Winter. From 11am – 7pm, all Tribal Members have Free Day Use and there is 50% off of Cabana Rentals and 25% off Food. Kah-Nee-Ta is open Thursday through Monday until Spring Break with the exception of Christmas Break (December 21 – January 1st) when they will be open seven days a week.