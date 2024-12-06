KWSO Calendar for Fri., Dec. 6, 2024

Warm Springs Behavioral Health groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am, Wellbriety at noon, and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3.

On the senior lunch menu for today: smoked sausage, corn and potato chowder. Senior meals are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Culver’s 2nd Annual Christmas Celebration today. The parade starts at 5:30 and a tree-lighting & festivities will be held in the park after. There will be free hot dogs, hot chocolate, popcorn and cookies. There’s a chili cookoff contest, a chance to visit with Santa and a Christmas tree sale by the Culver Bulldog Wrestling team.

The December to Remember Round Dance is tonight and tomorrow night at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Everyone is welcome. Doors open at 5:30 both days with the dance starting at 7.

For the third year in a row – the Museum at Warm Springs is participating in “Tribal Museums Day,” tomorrow. There will be free admission and a discount in the gift shop.

The Madras “Frosty Nights” Christmas Lights Parade is at 6pm on Saturday, December 7th at Sahalee Park. Parade signups can be done online at www.MadrasChamber.com under the events tab.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is hosting an open house this Monday, December 9th for people to learn about and provide feedback on a safety study for US Highway 97 from the High Bridge to Madras. Drop in anytime between 5-7:30pm in the Madras High School Cafeteria.

A special dividend payment will be distributed to Warm Springs Tribal Members via mail and you can expect it in your mailbox on Wednesday, December 11th. Out of town membership checks will be mailed on December 6th. 18 year olds should make sure your name is listed for your PO Box. Warm Springs Credit will be cashing checks but the drive thru is for elders and disabled only.

The 48th Annual Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar will be held Saturday, December 14th from 10-4 at the Community Center. Admission is free to the public. For more information call 541-553-3243.

The Jolly Jamboree – a toy and gift store sponsored by Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch – will be set up at the old Elementary Gym on December 19th and 20th from 9am to 4pm both days for parents/guardians to shop for a free gift for the children ages 0-18.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.