KWSO News for Fri., Dec. 6, 2024

Warm Springs Tribal Council will be advertising for board and committee positions for 30 days from December 9th thru January 10th. There are 4 positions on the Credit Board of Directors, 3 positions on the Telcom Board, 4 positions for the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission, 2 positions on the Composite Products Board, plus they are seeking to fill a position on the Education Committee and the Land Use Planning Committee. The two committee appointments will finish out the 29th tribal council’s term. When the 30th council takes office, they will advertise for all new committees to serve during their term.

In November, Warm Springs Tribal Council approved the schedule for next year’s Tribal Council Elections. Nominations will take place for all districts on Tuesday January 7th. On January 8th, certification of nominees will be done by District Chairs. Thursday January 9th – positions will be advertised for the Elections and Counting Boards. January 24th will be the deadline for new voters to select a district or for Tribal Members to change their voting district. Absentee Ballots will be prepared on Monday January 27th – to be mailed out on Wednesday February 12th. Tribal Council Elections are set for Wednesday March 26th, 2025.

Reports of dog bite incidents on the Warm Springs Reservation are on the rise according to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Safety. The Tribes’ Dog Control Ordinance No. 36 remains in effect, but that dates back to 1962. Public Safety will take the lead on addressing the need for an updated, effective system for enforcement, with a goal of eliminating dog bite incidents. Individuals and families should be aware that dogs, who may bite, are not at all being confined by their owners, and so everybody should be cautious if you are walking about in the community. Dog owners need to be responsible for your pet, keep them safe, at home, and confined if needed. Be aware that any Ordinance violations can be subject to a fine/and or jail time. Anyone who is a victim of a dog bite should call the Warm Springs police dispatch at 911, and seek emergency medical services.

A new payroll system for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will be implemented for the next pay period. There are two upcoming trainings to learn how to use Vista for clocking in and out. Vista is already in use for employees to be able to download their pay stubs and check on accrued leave. You will need a vista Account to utilize Vista Time properly. If you don’t know your Vista credentials contact payroll. There will be three ways to use Vista time: have a badge to clock in/out on time clock; log in and clock in on computer; or use a mobile device that will have Geo fencing (have to be in range of address specified for you). An all-users email was sent out yesterday (12/5/24) for training on December 9th at 1pm and again on December 12th.

For the third year in a row – the Museum at Warm Springs is participating in “Tribal Museums Day,” this Saturday, December 7. There will be free admission and a discount in the gift shop. The Association of American Indian Affairs is hosting a live streaming event to kick off a week of celebrating tribal museums. The stream will start at 10am this Saturday and can be found on the Association’s You Tube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@associndianaffairs

KWSO weather for Central Oregon – Patchy freezing fog before 10am then cloudy with temperatures remaining in the 30s. Rain expected on and off tomorrow but warmer with a high near 53. Clearing up on Sunday.