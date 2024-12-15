KWSO Calendar for Mon., Dec. 16, 2024

It’s Late Start Monday for all 509-J students. Schools will open 90 minutes later than usual.

It’s Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy and today is Ribbons & Bows Day. Tomorrow is is Red & Green Day.

It’s also Spirit Week at Warm Springs ECE this week. Today is Candy Cane Day. Candy Cane Red & White Stripes or Candy. Tomorrow is “Beary Christmas” Day. Wear anything with a bear and/or bring your favorite Teddy Bear.

Warm Springs ECE families are reminded that if your child uses a backpack when they attend, please check the bag for any items that might not be appropriate. Sometimes youngsters find things around the home, that families are not aware of. Please do not bring in snacks for your child as ECE already provides meals, outside snacks are limited to avoid any food allergy reactions. And, outside toys can become a distraction so please leave toys home or in your car. Talk with your child’s teacher for tips on helping with the parting of toys.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4.

Warm springs Commodities is giving out free pet food today at the Seekseequa Fire Hall, tomorrow at the Simnasho Longhouse and Wednesday at the Commodities Building. They’ll start at noon and go until all food is given out.

Warm Springs K8 Boys Basketball teams host Elton Gregory today. Games start at 3:30.

Warm Springs Recreation Department invites all community members, dancers and drum groups to the Christmas NDN Night Out powwow this evening in the Community Center gym. Bring your favorite dish for the potluck at 5:15. The social dancing and drummers jam start at 6.

The Jolly Jamboree – a toy and gift store sponsored by Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch – will be set up at the old Elementary Gym this Thursday, December 19th and Friday, December 20th from 9am to 4pm both days for parents/guardians to shop for a free gift for the children ages 0-18.

Warm Springs Commodities will be giving out free holiday hams and Christmas turkeys this Thursday starting at noon until all gone at their building – 4217-A Holliday Street in the Industrial Park. They’ll also have free coloring books.

There is a Baby Moccasin Making Class on Monday December 23rd from 9:30-4 at the old Elementary Cafeteria. This class is prioritized for expecting or newborn parents. Supplies are limited so sign up is recommended by calling Sheryllee or Charlene at Community Health at 541-553-2352.

The 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth is on display now at the Museum at Warm Springs. You can view the exhibition through February 8, 2025.

Tribal Council Elections are set for March 26th, 2025. Nominations will take place for all districts on Tuesday January 7th.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.