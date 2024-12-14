KWSO Calendar for Sun., Dec. 15, 2024

A youth and families holiday gathering is going on today at the Agency Longhouse 3-7pm with dinner provided. Activities include ornament making, beaded gifts, crafty holiday cards and family photo booth. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

It’s ECE’s Holiday Spirit Week. Monday is Candy Cane Day. Tuesday is Beary Christmas Day. Wednesday is Grinch Day. Thursday is Ugly Sweater Day. Friday is Pajama Day.

It’s also Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Monday is Ribbons & Bows Day. Tuesday is Red & Green Day. Wednesday is Ugly Sweater Day. Thursday Christmas Accessories Day. Friday is Pajama Day.

Warm Springs Recreation Department invites all community members, dancers and drum groups to the Christmas NDN Night Out powwow tomorrow in the Community Center gym. Bring your favorite dish for the potluck at 5:15. The social dancing and drummers jam start at 6.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Warm springs Commodities is giving out free pet food tomorrow at the Seekseequa Fire Hall, Tuesday at the Simnasho Longhouse and Wednesday at the Commodities Building. They’ll start at noon and go until all food is given out.

To welcome winter, Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort is hosting another Tribal Appreciation Day, next Sunday from 11am – 7pm. All Tribal Members have Free Day Use and there is 50% off of Cabana Rentals and 25% off Food. Remember your debit or credit card as Kah-Nee-Ta is a cashless resort. You can purchase tickets for an amenity or gift card in advance at https://kahneeta.com/. Kah-Nee-Ta is open Thursday through Monday until Spring Break with the exception of Christmas Break (December 21 – January 1st) when they will be open seven days a week.

The CareStart Covid-19 home tests have expired in November. As of now, the FDA has not extended the expiration date. Please do not use these tests until further notice. Free Covid-19 tests can be ordered online and mailed (at no charge) to your home. Order free home tests from the USPS at https://special.usps.com/testkits. The USPS website also provides a link to the list of tests with extended expiration dates if you wish to check whether the expiration date of any kit you have at home has been extended. Additional information can be found at https://covidtests.gov/, including a phone number to help with ordering if needed. You can also call 1-800-232-0233

Please use caution if you are walking in the community due to recent aggressive dog bite incidents. Dog owners are reminded you are responsible for your pet and should keep them safe, home and confined if needed. Please report any dog bite incidents to Warm Springs PD and seek immediate medical attention.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising for board and committee positions through January 10th. There are 4 positions on the Credit Board of Directors, 3 positions on the Telcom Board, 4 positions for the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission, 2 positions on the Composite Products Board, plus they are seeking to fill a position on the Education Committee and the Land Use Planning Committee. The two committee appointments will finish out the 29th tribal council’s term. Send your letter of interest and resume to the Tribes Secretary Treasurer/CEO, Robert Brunoe.