KWSO Calendar for Mon., Dec. 9, 2024

A Celebration of Life will be held for Melinda (Tufti) Burgess-Puerta this morning at 10am at the Agency Longhouse.

It’s late start Monday for 509J schools. At the Warm Springs K8 – school starts at 9:30 this morning. K8 Boys Basketball plays at Crook County Middle School today at 4

A special dividend payment will be distributed to Warm Springs Tribal Members via mail and you can expect it in your mailbox on Wednesday, December 11th. Out of town membership checks have been mailed. 18 year olds should make sure your name is listed for your PO Box. Warm Springs Credit will be cashing checks but the drive thru is for elders and disabled only.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is hosting an open house today for people to learn about and provide feedback on a safety study for US Highway 97 from the High Bridge to Madras. Drop in anytime between 5-7:30pm in the Madras High School Cafeteria.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is scheduled for this evening at 7pm at the District Office/Support Services Building, located at 445 SE Buff Street in Madras. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

There’s a job fair tomorrow from 10am – 3pm at the old elementary cafeteria. The Job fair will feature Warm Springs and other local enterprises, departments and programs. It’s on December 10th from 10am to 3pm in the old elementary cafeteria. Find about career opportunities with Indian Head Casino, Fire Management, Natural Resources, Indian Health Services, TERO, DHS Caregivers, CTWS, Housing, St. Charles Health System and Warm Springs PD. Those who attend can enter a raffle for prizes such as tables, blue tooth speakers, laptop backpacks and more.

There is a Youth and families holiday gathering this coming Sunday, December 15th at the Agency Longhouse from 3 to7pm with dinner provided. Activities include ornament making, beaded gifts, crafty holiday cards and family photo booth. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.