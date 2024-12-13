KWSO Calendar for Sat., Dec. 14, 2024

The Elks Basketball Hoop Shoot Contest for boys and girls ages 8-13 is at 9 this morning at Madras High School. Registration will be done on site this morning.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon will be in Warm Springs today providing a free wellness and vaccine clinic for dogs and cats at the Commodities building in the Industrial Park. Stop by between 10am and 1pm for wellness exams, basic vaccines, microchips, and dewormer, flea & tick medications. Appointments are available from 1-2:00 only by calling 541-208-2497 or email mobile@hsco.org. Otherwise, stop by from 10-1, first come first served.

The Warm Springs Christmas Bazaar is today from 10-4 at the Community Center. Admission is free to the public. Stop by the KWSO table. We will be selling hats & scarves. And, we still have our candy that we weren’t able to give out at the lights parade. We’ll be handing that out at the Christmas Bazaar today.

The “A Few of My Favorite Things” used book sale and holiday gift fair is taking place at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds today from 10am to 3pm.

Santa will be at the Plateau Travel Plaza this afternoon. People can stop by between 1-4:00 for complimentary holiday treats, letter writing and a free photo op.

A youth and families holiday gathering will be held tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse 3-7pm with dinner provided. Activities include ornament making, beaded gifts, crafty holiday cards and family photo booth. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Warm Springs Recreation Department invites all community members, dancers and drum groups to the Christmas NDN Night Out powwow on Monday, December 16th in the Community Center gym. Bring your favorite dish for the potluck at 5:15. The social dancing and drummers jam start at 6.

Warm springs Commodities is giving out free pet food Monday, December 16th at the Seekseequa Fire Hall, Tuesday, December 17th at the Simnasho Longhouse and Wednesday, December 18th at the Commodities Building. They’ll start at noon and go until all food is given out.

The Sunday before Christmas Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort is hosting another Tribal Appreciation Day to Welcome Winter. From 11am – 7pm, all Tribal Members have Free Day Use and there is 50% off of Cabana Rentals and 25% off Food. Kah-Nee-Ta is open Thursday through Monday until Spring Break with the exception of Christmas Break (December 21 – January 1st) when they will be open seven days a week.

Thrive Central Oregon can help connect people to local resources for housing, health, basic needs, benefits assistance, and more. They have drop-in hours in Warm Springs and Madras once a week. Tuesdays they are available at the Warm Springs Housing Authority from 9am-noon and 1-3pm. Thursdays they are at Jefferson County Public Health 10am until 3.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.