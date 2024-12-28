KWSO Calendar for Sun., Dec. 29, 2024

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

The Boys and Girls Club will be open full days this week on Monday, Thursday and Friday, from 8 to 3 on Tuesday (New Year’s Eve) and closed on Wednesday (New Year’s Day.)

Simnasho’s New Years Eve Celebration & Powwow is on Tuesday December 31st at the Simnasho Longhouse. It starts with a potluck dinner at 5:30, followed by 1 seven to open the floor at 6:30. The traditional powwow with social dancing and games begins at 7:30. They’ll welcome in the new year at midnight with a song and laying new footprints around the longhouse. Everyone is welcome to this family event sponsored by members of the Simnasho community.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.

Warm Springs Housing Authority tenants who have an emergency after hours and on weekends need to call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders will be taken care of the next business day.

The Christmas/New Year’s Senior Ball today has been postponed until Friday, January 3rd 3-9pm at the Agency Longhouse

The Warm Springs Cougars Christmas Co-ed Basketball Tournament is January 2-5 at the Warm Springs Community Center. Divisions are 10 and under, 12 and under and 13-15 – all co-ed. For more information contact Tournament Director Austin Greene at 541-553-3243.

Warm Springs Public Utilities can do snow removal free of charge for private driveways in the Agency, Seekseequa, Sidwalter, Simnasho, Schoolie Flats and Wolfe Point areas. For more information contact their office at 541-553-3246.

Community members are being asked to complete an online Natural Hazards Survey. The survey aims to assess people’s concerns and priorities with natural hazards such as winter storms, wildfires, or floods, and be better prepared in the event of a natural hazard or disaster. Here is the link to the survey. The survey will close at 4pm on December 31st.