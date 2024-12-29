KWSO Calendar for Mon., Dec. 30, 2024

Winter break continues this week – all 509J schools are closed until Monday, January 6th.

At Warm Springs ECE – Head Start is open this week. Families are reminded that tomorrow is an early release day at noon. Please pick up children no later than 12:30. Wednesday is the New Year Holiday and ECE is closed.

The Boys and Girls Club of Warm Springs is open 8 to 5 today and will be open from 8 to 3 tomorrow. The club is closed on Wednesday for the holiday and will reopen 8 to 5 on Thursday and Friday.

Free drinking water is available every Monday to Warm Springs community members at the Hydro Panel Facility, located next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. Stop by Mondays between 8am and 5pm.

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after. The Senior Program will close at noon tomorrow and be closed on Wednesday for the New Year holiday. There will be no senior meals.

Mondays at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center, there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am and Adolescent A&D Education class at 4

Wednesday garbage routes will be picked up on Tuesday due to the holiday. Everyone please have their totes set out and check on family/neighbors who need assistance moving their tote to the street for pick up.

Community members are being asked to complete an online Natural Hazards Survey. The survey aims to assess people’s concerns and priorities with natural hazards such as winter storms, wildfires, or floods, and be better prepared in the event of a natural hazard or disaster. Here is the link to the survey. The survey will close at 4pm tomorrow.

The Museum at Warm Springs will be closed on New Years Eve and New Years Day. Regular Museum operating hours, when there are no closures are: Tuesday through Saturday, 9 am to Noon and 1 to 5 pm. Closed from Noon to 1 pm for lunch.

Simnasho’s New Years Eve Celebration & Powwow is tomorrow at the Simnasho Longhouse. It starts with a potluck dinner at 5:30, followed by 1 seven to open the floor at 6:30. The traditional powwow with social dancing and games begins at 7:30. They’ll welcome in the new year at midnight with a song and laying new footprints around the longhouse. Everyone is welcome to this family event sponsored by members of the Simnasho community.

The Warm Springs Cougars Christmas Co-ed Basketball Tournament is January 2-5 at the Warm Springs Community Center. Divisions are 10 and under, 12 and under and 13-15 – all co-ed. For more information contact Tournament Director Austin Greene at 541-553-3243.

PIRS by SriPonya is having a Youth Peer Support Event for ages 13-17. It’s Bowling and Pizza on January 3rd from noon until 2 at Madras Bowl & Pizza.

Please use caution if you are walking in the community due to recent aggressive dog bite incidents. Dog owners are reminded you are responsible for your pet and should keep them safe, home and confined if needed. Please report any dog bite incidents to Warm Springs PD and seek immediate medical attention.

Tribal Council Elections are set for March 26th. Nominations will take place for all districts on Tuesday January 7th at the Agency Longhouse for the Agency District, at the Seekseequa Fire Hall for the Seekseequa District and the Simnasho Longhouse for the Simnasho District. Dinners are at 6 and the meetings at 7.