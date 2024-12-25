KWSO Calendar for Thu., Dec. 26, 2024

The Boys and Girls Club is closed this week. It will be open full days next week on Monday, Thursday and Friday, from 8 to 3 on Tuesday (New Year’s Eve) and closed on Wednesday (New Year’s Day.)

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

Central Oregon for a Free Palestine is showing a film this evening. Everyone is welcome to join for the film, Q&A and a meal from 6-8pm in the old school cafeteria. They will show the film Boycott. These films aim to educate and share the Indigenous perspective, highlighting the current and historical experiences of Palestinians.

There’s a Christmas/New Year’s Senior Ball tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse. Semi-formal attire is encouraged but not required. Doors will open at 3:00. They’ll have dinner, snacks, refreshments, games, raffles, and dance contests. Happening now at High Lookee Lodge, PacificSource has dresses, costume jewelry, and men’s attire for Elders who want to get dressed up. From 10-3 on Friday, there will be a Beautician, Barber, and Make-Up Artist at High Lookee to assist Elders prepare for the Ball. There is no cost.

Simnasho’s New Years Eve Celebration & Powwow is on Tuesday December 31st at the Simnasho Longhouse. It starts with a potluck dinner at 5:30, followed by 1 seven to open the floor at 6:30. The traditional powwow with social dancing and games begins at 7:30. They’ll welcome in the new year at midnight with a song and laying new footprints around the longhouse. Everyone is welcome to this family event sponsored by members of the Simnasho community.

The Warm Springs Cougars Christmas Co-ed Basketball Tournament is January 2-5 at the Warm Springs Community Center. Divisions are 10 and under, 12 and under and 13-15 – all co-ed. For more information contact Tournament Director Austin Greene at 541-553-3243.

Tribal Council Elections are set for March 26th, 2025. Nominations will take place for all districts on Tuesday January 7th.

Please use caution if you are walking in the community due to recent aggressive dog bite incidents. Dog owners are reminded you are responsible for your pet and should keep them safe, home and confined if needed. Please report any dog bite incidents to Warm Springs PD and seek immediate medical attention. (Maybe this is a weekly reminder for a while)

Community members are being asked to complete an online Natural Hazards Survey. The survey aims to assess people’s concerns and priorities with natural hazards such as winter storms, wildfires, or floods, and be better prepared in the event of a natural hazard or disaster. Take the Survey here