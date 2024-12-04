KWSO Calendar for Thu., Dec. 5, 2024

There is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Warm Springs K8 Boys Basketball teams host Obsidian Middle School today. Games start at 3:30.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

Art Adventure Gallery will have a second reception this Thursday for its exhibition featuring the works of John Scheideman and Edward Heath. All are welcome and encouraged to attend the reception this evening 5:30-7 at the gallery located on 5th Street in Madras.

Central Oregon for a Free Palestine is showing films in Warm Springs Thursday evenings in December. Everyone is welcome to join for the film, Q&A and a meal Thursday from 6-8pm in the old school cafeteria. Tonight, they will show the film Red Nation: From Minnesota to Palestine. These films aim to educate and share the Indigenous perspective, highlighting the current and historical experiences of Palestinians.

Culver’s 2nd Annual Christmas Celebration is tomorrow. The parade starts at 5:30 and a tree-lighting & festivities will be held in the park after. There will be free hot dogs, hot chocolate, popcorn and cookies. There’s a chili cookoff contest, a chance to visit with Santa and a Christmas tree sale by the Culver Bulldog Wrestling team. For info about the parade or chili cookoff call Kristi at 541-390-3029.

The December to Remember Round Dance is this Friday and Saturday at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Doors open at 5:30 both days.

The Madras “Frosty Nights” Christmas Lights Parade is at 6pm this Saturday at Sahalee Park. Parade signups can be done online at www.MadrasChamber.com under the events tab.

The Warm Springs Car Light Parade is on Thursday, December 12th. The theme is The Grinch. Line-up is at 4, judging at 5 and the parade starts at 6.

The Spilyay Tymoo newspaper publishes every other Thursday. The deadline to submit articles, letters and information is the Monday before the publish date. The next paper will be out December 12th. For more information you can email editor david.mcmechan@wstribes.org.

The Elks Basketball Hoop Shoot Contest for boys and girls ages 8-13 is at 9am on December 14th at Madras High School. Registration will be done on site that morning.

Santa’s coming to the Plateau Travel Plaza on Saturday, December 14th. People can stop by between 1-4:00 for complimentary holiday treats, letter writing and a free photo op.

There’s a Christmas/New Year’s Senior Ball on Friday, December 27th at the Agency Longhouse. Community members of all ages are invited to celebrate with the elders. Semi-formal attire is encouraged but not required. Doors will open at 3:00. They’ll have dinner, snacks, refreshments, games, raffles, and dance contests.

Warm Springs Housing Authority tenants who have an emergency after hours and on weekends need to call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders will be taken care of the next business day.

211 is a non-emergency helpline that connects people with community resources and local services. Contacting 211 connects you to a live person 24/7, who will help you to identify, navigate, and connect with services like food banks, SNAP, housing, shelter, healthcare, child care, bill pay assistance, mental health, domestic violence, and many more. Every call is confidential, and live translation services are available in over 150 languages. If you need help but it’s not an immediate emergency, 211 is the number to call.