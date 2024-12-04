KWSO News for Wed., Dec. 4, 2024

December to Remember Round Dance this weekend

The December to Remember Round Dance is this Friday and Saturday in Warm Springs. Click to listen to the event’s coordinator Gavin Begay share about the history of the round dance and schedule details:

Public scoping meeting today; Learn about CTWS solar power project

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is beginning the process to bring its first solar power project to the reservation. Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprises selected renewable energy developer BrightNight as its partner for the proposed project.

According to the news release, Tribal members will be prioritized for manufacturing, installation and solar maintenance jobs, allowing Tribal members to grow careers in the rapidly expanding renewable energy industry.

The project follows a study commissioned in 2010 that found that solar energy is the best option for new renewable energy projects, given the Tribes’ geographic compatibility, its long history of managing largescale utility energy projects and the lower cost of developing solar energy complexes.

Over the coming months and years, Tribal members will be able to follow and provide their input through community meetings concerning the project’s development, including the public scoping meeting today from noon to 4 at the Greeley Heights Community Building.

Health & Humans Services coordinating Job Fair featuring Warm Springs area employers

An opportunity for folks to learn about a wide array of employment options in Warm Springs is coming up next week. Click to play below for details from Dayle Tufti:

COCC pet food drive on now through Dec. 13

Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) veterinary technician program is collecting pet food to benefit Redmond’s BrightSide Animal Center, now through 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, with drop-off sites at all four of the college’s campuses.

Canned food and sealed dry food for cats and dogs can be dropped off at any COCC campus including the Madras campus front office.

COCC partners with BrightSide Animal Center, a nonprofit animal shelter, to provide students with experience in animal handling and diagnostic testing.

The college’s veterinary technician associate degree program, which since its inception has followed a new cohort start every two years, is now offering a new cohort annually. The application deadline for the next cohort, starting fall 2025, is May 1.

Coping with grief during the holidays

‘Tis the season for celebration and good cheer. However, for many Oregonians, the absence of a loved one – whether through death, divorce or another painful separation – can make this time of year feel almost unbearable. Click to hear Isobel Charle’s report with tips to help you cope: