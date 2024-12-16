KWSO Calendar for Tue., Dec. 17, 2024

Funeral Arrangements for Leidy Caldera – Tuesday, December 17th – Leave Bel-Air Funeral Home at 9am and go to the Agency Longhouse for dressing at 10am. There will be one seven and then they will leave to the Agency Cemetery for burial.

It’s Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Today is Red & Green Day.

It’s also Spirit Week at Warm Springs ECE this week. Today is “Beary Christmas” Day. Wear anything with a bear and/or bring your favorite Teddy Bear. Tomorrow is Grinch Day.

Every Tuesday at the Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs, there’s a Community Health & Wellness group at 11am, a Wellbriety Meeting at 1:00, Adult Anger Management Class at 3; Adult A&D Education at 4pm, and Youth Wellbriety at 4.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving minestrone soup from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

Warm Springs Commodities is giving out free pet food today at the Simnasho Longhouse and tomorrow at the Commodities Building. They’ll start at noon and go until all food is given out.

On Thursday, Commodities will be giving out free holiday hams and Christmas turkeys starting at noon until all gone at their building in the Industrial Park. They’ll also have free coloring books.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets tomorrow during lunch in Mr. Kollen’s class, room 17.

The Jolly Jamboree – a toy and gift store sponsored by Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch – will be set up at the old Elementary Gym this Thursday and Friday from 9am to 4pm both days for parents/guardians to shop for a free gift for the children ages 0-18.

“Meeting of the New Year” Waashat services will be held this Saturday December 21st at the Hehe Longhouse. Dinner will be at 6 with Ceremony to follow and a walk around the longhouse at midnight. Full regalia is requested. For women – a buckskin, shell or wing dress, for men – blanket pants or chaps and a ribbon shirt. Brine a blanket to walk around the longhouse after services to lay down fresh tracks for the new year.

To welcome winter, Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort is hosting another Tribal Appreciation Day this Sunday from 11am – 7pm. All Tribal Members have Free Day Use and there is 50% off of Cabana Rentals and 25% off Food. Remember your debit or credit card as Kah-Nee-Ta is a cashless resort. You can purchase tickets for an amenity or gift card in advance at https://kahneeta.com/. Kah-Nee-Ta is open Thursday through Monday until Spring Break with the exception of Christmas Break (December 21 – January 1st) when they will be open seven days a week.

There’s a Christmas/New Year’s Senior Ball on Friday, December 27th at the Agency Longhouse. Community members of all ages are invited to celebrate with the elders. Semi-formal attire is encouraged but not required. Doors will open at 3:00. They’ll have dinner, snacks, refreshments, games, raffles, and dance contests.

Warm Springs Housing Authority tenants who have an emergency after hours and on weekends need to call Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. Emergencies include a broken water line, sewer backing up, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders will be taken care of the next business day.