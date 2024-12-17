KWSO News for Tue., Dec. 17, 2024

COCC receives funds for Madras campus expansion

Central Oregon Community College has been awarded $250,000 from the Maybelle Clark Macdonald Fund, plus an additional $50,000 in matching funds for its “Growing Together” fundraising campaign. It’s a major investment in COCC’s 24,000-square-foot educational facility and community resource taking shape at the Madras campus, according to the news release.

The project, to open in the winter of 2026, will house early childhood education programs, registered nurse and other health career pathways, and include a 100-capacity childcare center to serve the region.

COCC’s expansion project in Madras is a response to Jefferson County’s needs related to early childhood education and health care workforce gaps, along with a major shortage of childcare options in the region.

Under construction since early June, the Madras campus expansion is being funded through a mix of federal, state, institutional and other public resources. The COCC Foundation is seeking the remaining funds from private philanthropy and grants.

Yakama Nation, City of Toppenish in court battle over warming center

A cold weather shelter operated by the Yakama Nation could have to slash its hours. Northwest News Network correspondent Courtney Flatt reports that the Iniitnu’t cold weather shelter operates 24 hours a day. But the city of Toppenish says the shelter isn’t safe: It hasn’t received required permits. The tribe argues the city doesn’t have the authority to limit the shelter on reservation land.

Jaydin Howe is the program manager for the shelter. Howe says 115 tribal and nontribal people have stayed at the shelter since it opened this season. “No matter what time of the day is, no matter what time of the night, they have somewhere to go at least to, if not stay, then to get warm or get a meal, something that is kind of hard for them to come by,” Howe says.

According to Howe, when the hours change, people don’t trust it’ll be open when they need it.

A court hearing is scheduled Wednesday [Dec. 18] over the shelter’s set hours.

Possible caps coming for rate increases by Pacific Power

After years of double-digit rate hikes on electricity bills, some relief might be in sight. Oregon Citizens’ Utility Board, or CUB, has proposed a 7- to 10-percent yearly limit on rate increases for P-G-E and Pacific Power. It is up to the Oregon Public Utility Commission to approve the proposal, and it will be making a decision this week.

Bob Jenks with CUB says customers are struggling to absorb the 40- or 50-percent rate hikes from the last few years, and that something needs to be done to rein in this trend. “We’re concerned that this isn’t going to stop. This is in the interest of utilities to keep raising rates like this as long as they can,” Jenks says.

Last winter’s ice storm led to record power shutoffs for Oregon households due to lack of payment of their utility bills. If the P-U-C decides to adopt the cap, than P-G-and-E’s planned 10-point-9-percent increase and Pacific Power’s planned 14-point-9-percent increase for January would need to be lowered.