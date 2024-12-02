KWSO Calendar for Tue., Dec. 3, 2024

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs holds these groups and meetings every Tuesday: Community Health & Wellness from 10am to noon, Wellbriety at 1pm, Adult Anger Management from 3-4pm, Adult A&D Education at 4:00 and Youth Wellbriety from 4-5.

Today for Senior Lunch, they are serving turkey vegetable soup from noon to 1 at the Senior Building.

Warm Springs K8 Boys Basketball teams have games at Jefferson County Middles School today. Games start at 3:30.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Christmas Tree Lighting starts at 5:30 today. Everyone is welcome to join in the lighting of the Community Center tree, hot dogs & chili, hot chocolate & s’mores.

A special dividend payment to Warm Springs Tribal Members will be sent out via mail for December 11th. Tribal Members are asked to make sure you have a current mailing address on file with Warm Springs Vital Stats by tomorrow. If you have turned 18 – be sure that your name is listed on the PO Box where you get mail. And be sure your PO Box fee is current with the Post Office.

The Native American Student Union at Madras High School meets tomorrow during lunch in Mr. Kollen’s class, room 17.

A public scoping meeting is being held to learn about and provide feedback on the proposed Salmon Fly Solar and Battery Energy Storage System project. BrightNight, in collaboration with Warm Springs Power and Water Enterprises, is proposing to develop the approximately 250-megawatt project on CTWS land. Things to be discussed include the proposed project location, types of facilities to be constructed, timing and methods of construction, concerns about the project and its effects on resources, project benefits to CTWS, and the overall project schedule. The BrightNight team, along with staff from Power & Water and the Branch of Natural Resource will be in attendance to answer any questions. The scoping meeting will be held tomorrow at the Greeley Heights Community building from 12-4pm. Light food and beverages will be provided.

The December to Remember Round Dance is this Friday and Saturday at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. Doors open at 5:30 both days.

The Madras “Frosty Nights” Christmas Lights Parade is at 6pm this Saturday at Sahalee Park. Parade signups can be done online at www.MadrasChamber.com under the events tab.

Community members are welcome to take the wood located across from the Family Resource Center. It will be there until December 8th.