KWSO News for Tue., Dec. 3, 2024

CTWS distribution to Tribal Members

On November 18, 2024, the Tribal Council approved a distribution to Tribal Members for December 2024. Each enrolled Tribal Member will receive $500.00. Members who need to update their mailing address should contact Vital Statistics at 541-553-3252 right away. All payments will be sent out by mail. Those Tribal Members who receive mail in Warm Springs should have checks available in their mailbox by December 11th. The checks for Tribal Members who have mailing addresses outside of Warm Springs will be mailed on December 6th and – depending on USPS delivery – should also be available to Tribal Members on December 11th.

ECE Center heating update

With the return of colder weather this fall, the Early Childhood Education Center has had to be creative with finding solutions to keep classrooms warm for children. The original boiler for the facility was identified as needing replacement over a year ago, and this fall, it stopped working completely. Space heaters have been filling the gap until yesterday when temporary repairs to the boiler were made as the process for installing a new unit continues.

High Desert Museum Indigenous Speakers Series

The High Desert Museum will host a discussion called “Ancestral Legacy and Burdens with Donald “Del” Laverdure” tomorrow. The event is part of the museum’s Indigenous Speakers Series. Laverdure, an enrolled citizen of the Crow Nation, will explore the mental and behavioral health challenges facing Indigenous communities today, as well as the unique opportunities for healing and support within these communities. He will share insights on the resources available to Indigenous peoples, including traditional and cultural knowledge, healing practices, and complementary Western healing modalities. This conversation aims to highlight the importance of integrating diverse approaches to promote mental well-being in Indigenous populations. It’s Wednesday evening at the High Desert Museum in Bend. Doors open at 5:30 pm, and the program is from 6:00 pm — 7:00 pm.

Public scoping meeting Wednesday to learn and comment on CTWS solar power project

Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprises (WSPWE), which manages the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs’ energy assets and facilities, announced that it will collaborate with renewable energy developer BrightNight to develop the Salmonfly Project, a utility scale solar energy and battery energy storage project on the Warm Springs Reservation. Though early in the planning, input and approval process, the project has potential to support job opportunities, increase Tribal revenue and develop on-Reservation infrastructure for power generation and transmission. The renewable energy generated through this project, which includes a solar panel array and a Battery Energy Storage System, would be able to go online soon after development by utilizing a surplus interconnection with the Pelton-Round Butte hydroelectric project. Warm Springs Tribal members are invited to a public scoping meeting on December 4 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greely Heights Community Center to meet the BrightNight team, learn more about and provide input on Salmonfly’s location, size, benefits and impacts.

Open house event to get feedback on potential Hwy. 97 safety projects

Community members are being asked for input through a safety study for transportation improvements to U.S. 97 from the High Bridge to Madras. ​This particular stretch of U.S. 97 has safety issues and has seen an increase in fatal and serious injury crashes over the last several years. ODOT and Jefferson County have made some intersection improvements to reduce crashes but a safety study is needed for a comprehensive list of projects in the corridor. The study will look at conditions on the highway today and into the future, document public concerns, describe major needs, and solicit feedback from the community on potential projects. As part of the study, draft concepts to address safety issues in the corridor have been developed and public feedback is needed. There is an open house planned for December 9th from 5-7:30pm in the Madras High School Cafeteria. It will be a drop-in format so stop by anytime between those hours.

MHS Hoops Fan Fest fundraiser tonight

A Madras High School boys’ and girls’ basketball Fan Fest is happening this evening. It will feature team introductions, fan contests, scrimmages and dinner. The cost is $10 per adult. K-12 kids are free with a paid adult. Doors open at 5:00. The first home contests of the season are tomorrow when the girls host Caldera – game times are 4:00, 5:30 and 7:00. KWSO will broadcast all boys’ and girls’ varsity home games live.