KWSO News for Wed., Dec. 11, 2024

The Warm Springs Tribal Council has approved a temporary solution which authorizes the Warm Springs Police Department, Fire & Safety, Health & Human Services Branch and Emergency Management to address the issue of at-large and dangerous dogs in the community. The police department says the community can support efforts by immediately reporting an at-large or dangerous dog to the PD or other appropriate agency. Pet owners are being cautioned that it is imperative to ensure dogs are securely contained, properly vaccinated, and do not pose a risk to others. Warm Springs PD says everyone’s cooperation in this is essential to creating a safer environment for everyone in the community. If you want more information, you can contact Warm Springs PD, Warm Springs Fire & Safety, or Emergency Management.

A special dividend payment is being distributed to Warm Springs Tribal Members, and the checks are expected to be in local mailboxes today. Out of town membership checks were mailed on December 6th. Warm Springs Tribal Credit will be cashing checks, but the drive thru is for elders and disabled only. Warm Springs Market will also be cashing checks. Valid identification is required for check cashing services at both locations.

The Sunday before Christmas Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort is hosting another Tribal Appreciation Day to welcome in the season of Winter! From 11 am to 7pm, all Tribal Members have a Free Day Use and there’s going to be a 50% discount off of Cabana Rentals and 25% off food.

Ismael Cruz-Mendoza, a Warm Springs Tribal member who lives in Washington, was recently selected to participate in the 2024 Indigenous Bowl Elite as a Native Scholar Athlete. He is the son of Annie Tewee. The Indigenous Bowl is being held in Soboba, California December 18-22. His mother Annie says there were a total of 250 applications turned in and 50 were selected to attend. There will be football scouts, an NFL player, and college representatives in attendance at the game. She says Ismael has been in love with football since the age of 7 when he started out at Gridkids, and will now be representing the Warm Springs and Yakama tribes and Wapato High School on the big field for Indian Nations at this game. According to its website, the 7G Foundation is a collection of entrepreneurs, coaches and tribal leaders building on the strength of our ancestors to mold the next 7 generations of Native leaders through education, athletics, culture and real world support.

The Madras Boys make their home debut tonight as they host La Pine. The boys are 2-0 in the pre season and will look to add to the winning streak. Tip off for JV 2 is at 4, JV at 530 and the Varsity game at 7. You can hear the game live with Will and Ted on 91.9 fm, kwso.org and the KWSO app.

A U.S. health panel says women should have the option of taking their own test samples for cervical cancer screening. The draft recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force issued Tuesday are aimed at getting more people screened for cervical cancer. Women in their 20s should still get a Pap test every three years. But after that — from age 30 to 65 — women can get an HPV test every five years. And those HPV tests can be done using samples collected by the patient herself in a mobile clinic or medical office. Studies show women and doctors collect samples with similar accuracy. Deaths from cervical cancers have declined in the U.S. in the past decade, and there is an HPV vaccine recommended for preteens that is preventing cancer in women and men. Still, nearly 14,000 new cases of cervical cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. this year and there were an estimated 4,360 deaths. Black women, Native American women and Hispanic women still have higher death rates compared to white women. Women living in isolated areas also have higher than average death rates. For many women, collecting their own sample could be more comfortable.