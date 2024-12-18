KWSO News for Wed., Dec. 18, 2024

Work underway on Public Safety Building

Improvements and renovations are underway at the Public Safety Building with roofing, heating and cooling replacements and more. Modular buildings are now in place for Police Personnel to utilize when inside work begins. The Modulars are located behind the post office where the old Commissary Building had been.

WS Jolly Jamboree this Thursday & Friday

The Warm Springs Health and Human Services Branch is once again putting on The Jolly Jamboree – a toy and gift store for parents to shop for a free gift for their child or children. Click to listen to comments from Dayle Tufti who helps to organize the event:

The Jolly Jamboree will be open tomorrow and Friday from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm at the old Elementary Gym. They’ll have gifts for youth ages 0-18 for parents/guardians to shop for.

Oregon State Parks – First Day Hikes on Jan. 1

Oregon State Parks is gearing up for the annual First Day Hikes on New Years Day. There will be 37 hikes in 30 parks across the state to choose from, all guided by a park ranger or volunteer who will share stories about the park’s history, geology, wildlife and plants. All hikes are free and day-use parking fees will be waived Jan. 1 at all open parks that normally charge a parking fee. Locally, there will be First Day Hikes at the Cove Palisades State Park and Smith Rock State Park. Visit https://stateparks.oregon.gov/index.cfm?do=v.feature-article&articleId=356 for details about the hikes and registration.

Warm Springs K8 & Madras HS sports

Warm Springs K-8 Boys Basketball teams have games at Jefferson County Middle School today. Games start at 3:30.

Madras High School JV boys’ wrestling has a meet at Culver High School at today at 5:00.

On Thursday, boys’ varsity wrestling is hosting a dual meet vs.

The Dalles at 6:00. Boys & girls varsity basketball teams are playing in the Seaside Holiday Tournament tomorrow through Saturday. Both teams play Cascade Christian in their opening matchups tomorrow. The girls’ tip-off at 3:30 and the boys’ at 5:00.