KWSO Calendar for Thu., Dec. 19, 2024

Today for Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy, it’s Christmas Accessories Day. Tomorrow is Pajama Day.

It’s Spirit Week at Warm Springs ECE this week today. Today is Ugly Sweater Day. Celebrate the holiday all decked out! Tomorrow is Pajama Day! There will Santa visits to Head Start Classrooms today for A2, A3, & A6.

The Senior Center is closed today. Staff are preparing for the Elder Christmas Luncheon tomorrow at the Agency Longhouse.

The Jolly Jamboree – a toy and gift store sponsored by Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch – will be set up at the old Elementary Gym today and tomorrow from 9am to 4pm both days for parents/guardians to shop for a free gift for the children ages 0-18.

Warm Springs Commodities will be giving out free holiday hams and Christmas turkeys today starting at noon until all gone at their building – 4217-A Holliday Street in the Industrial Park. They’ll also have free coloring books.

Groups and meetings at the Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center on Thursdays are: On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice Group with Dr. Tam also at 4.

A Conscious Discipline Mini Series of classes – social and emotional learning for parents and children is taking place this evening in the Head Start conference room at ECE from 5:30-6:30. Dinner will be provided and children are welcome to attend. To sign up or more information questions contact Shirelle Thomas at ECE or Charlene Moody at 541-553-2353.

Central Oregon for a Free Palestine is showing films in Warm Springs Thursday evenings in December. Everyone is welcome to join for the film, Q&A and a meal Thursday from 6-8pm in the old school cafeteria. Tonight, they will show the film 1948: Creation and Catastrophe. These films aim to educate and share the Indigenous perspective, highlighting the current and historical experiences of Palestinians.

Madras High School Boys’ Wrestling is hosting a dual meet vs. The Dalles this evening at 6.

Families that are registered with Mountain Star are eligible to receive diapers and other supplies once a month. The Mountain Star resource bus will be at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office with items for pick-up tomorrow from 11-3.

Warm Springs OSU Extension Service is putting on a Community Jam Canning Workshop this Friday from 5-6:30. Everyone is welcome to join for the free workshop to learn water back canning and how to prepare, can and store fruit jam. For more information, contact Olivia Davis 541-553-3238 or email sara.olson@oregonstate.edu.

Christmas NDN Night Out has been rescheduled for this Friday at the Community Center gym. There’s a potluck dinner at 5:15 and the social dancing and drummers jam starts at 6.

“Meeting of the New Year” Waashat services will be held on Saturday at the Hehe Longhouse. Dinner will be at 6 with Ceremony to follow and a walk around the longhouse at midnight. Full regalia is requested. For women – a buckskin, shell or wing dress, for men – blanket pants or chaps and a ribbon shirt. Brine a blanket to walk around the longhouse after services to lay down fresh tracks for the new year.

The Spilyay Tymoo newspaper publishes every other Thursday. The deadline to submit articles, letters and information is the Monday before the publish date. The next paper will be out December 26th. For more information you can email editor david.mcmechan@wstribes.org.

There is a Baby Moccasin Making Class on Monday December 23rd from 9:30-4 at the old Elementary Cafeteria. This class is prioritized for expecting or newborn parents. Supplies are limited so sign up is recommended by calling Sheryllee or Charlene at Community Health at 541-553-2352.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Last Minute Christmas Bazaar is from 10 am to 3pm on Monday, December 23rd at the Community Cetner.