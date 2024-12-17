KWSO Calendar for Wed., Dec. 18, 2024

Today for Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy, it’s Ugly Sweater Day. Tomorrow is Christmas Accessories Day and Friday is Pajama Day.

It’s Spirit Week at Warm Springs ECE, too. Today is Grinch Day. Wear green or Grinch gear – Grinchy or happy – “holiday cheer!” Tomorrow is Ugly Sweater Day.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health holds Parenting Classes every Wednesday at 11am. There is also an Adult Wellbriety meeting at 4:00 each Wednesday.

ECE families – please remember to enter and exit the Early Childhood Education Center through the main office. This is for security purposes and there are no exceptions.

Warm Springs Commodities is giving out free pet food today at the Commodities Building. They’ll start at noon and go until all food is given out.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Senior Center dining area. Cubed roast beef with mashed potatoes is on today’s menu. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. The cost to join the seniors for lunch is $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal. The Senior Center will be closed tomorrow. Staff will be preparing for Friday’s Elder Christmas Luncheon at the Agency Longhouse.

Culture & Heritage has craft nights on Wednesdays from 3-7pm in room C5 at the Early Childhood Education Center.

Warm Springs K-8 Boys Basketball team host Jefferson County Middle School today. Games start at 3:30.

The Jolly Jamboree – a toy and gift store sponsored by Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch – will be set up at the old Elementary Gym this Thursday and Friday from 9am to 4pm both days for parents/guardians to shop for a free gift for the children ages 0-18.

A Conscious Discipline Mini Series of classes – social and emotional learning for parents and children is taking place tomorrow and on December 27th in the Head Start conference room at ECE from 5:30-6:30. Dinner will be provided and children are welcome to attend. To sign up or more information questions contact Shirelle Thomas at ECE or Charlene Moody at 541-553-2353.

Central Oregon for a Free Palestine is showing films in Warm Springs Thursday evenings in December. Everyone is welcome to join for the film, Q&A and a meal Thursday from 6-8pm in the old school cafeteria. This week they will show the film 1948: Creation and Catastrophe. These films aim to educate and share the Indigenous perspective, highlighting the current and historical experiences of Palestinians.

Warm Springs Commodities will be giving out free holiday hams and Christmas turkeys tomorrow starting at noon until all gone at their building – 4217-A Holliday Street in the Industrial Park. They’ll also have free coloring books.

“Meeting of the New Year” Waashat services will be held this Saturday at the Hehe Longhouse. Dinner will be at 6 with Ceremony to follow and a walk around the longhouse at midnight. Full regalia is requested. For women – a buckskin, shell or wing dress, for men – blanket pants or chaps and a ribbon shirt. Bring a blanket to walk around the longhouse after services to lay down fresh tracks for the new year.

Warm Springs Recreation’s Last Minute Christmas Bazaar is from 10 am to 3pm on Monday, December 23rd at the Community Cetner.

There is a Baby Moccasin Making Class on Monday December 23rd from 9:30-4 at the old Elementary Cafeteria. This class is prioritized for expecting or newborn parents. Supplies are limited so sign up is recommended by calling Sheryllee or Charlene at Community Health at 541-553-2352.

Simnasho’s New Years Eve Celebration & Powwow is on Tuesday December 31st at the Simnasho Longhouse. It starts with a potluck dinner at 5:30, followed by 1 seven to open the floor at 6:30. The traditional powwow with social dancing and games begins at 7:30. They’ll welcome in the new year at midnight with a song and laying new footprints around the longhouse. Everyone is welcome to this family event sponsored by members of the Simnasho community.