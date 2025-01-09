KWSO Calendar for Fri., Jan. 10, 2025

Today is the monthly senior breakfast at the Senior Wellness Center from 7:30-9:30.

Registration and weigh-ins continues today for the Movin’ Mountains Slimdown Challenge 2025. Registration is at Jefferson County Public Health will be done from 10am until 6 today and 10-3:00 tomorrow. Registration at the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center will be taken from 10:30 until 6. The challenge is open to adults 18 and older. Everyone who registers will get a t-shirt, plus a choice of a swim pass, yoga mat, sweat towel, water bottle or drawstring gym bag.

The Mountain Star Resource Bus is parked at the Warm Springs Community Action Team today from 10am – 3pm to distribute diapers and other supplies. Families who register with Mountain Star can pick up items each week.

The Behavioral Health Center in Warm Springs groups and meetings held on Fridays are: Relapse Prevention at 11am, Wellbriety at noon, and Anxiety Group with Dr. Barb at 3.

The ECE Family Food Pantry is back for a special January Food Distribution today from 3-5pm in the ECE Lobby.

Madras Girls Basketball teams have home games today vs. Sweet Home. JV tips off at 5:30 and Varsity at 7pm. KWSO will have a live broadcast of the Varsity contest.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. Voc Rehab is accepting new clients and welcomes folks to drop by their office to pick up an application at 1110 Wasco Street in the Education Building. For more information call 541-553-4952.

PIRS by SriPonya will again be doing Youth Sports Agility Camps coached by John Charles and team of Native Youth assistant coaches. The first camp is this Sunday from noon to 1:30 at the Old Elementary gym. Camps will be every Sunday through April.

The next Jefferson County School District 509-J School Board meeting is scheduled for this coming Monday, January 13th at 7pm at Metolius Elementary. Regular school board meetings usually happen on the second Monday of every month and are open to the public. Meeting agendas are posted 24 hours prior to each meeting and corresponding minutes are posted after board approval.

The 31st Annual Tribal Member Art Exhibit for Adults and Youth is on display now at the Museum at Warm Springs. You can view the exhibition through February 8th. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9am to 5pm and closed for lunch from noon until 1. The Museum is closed on Sunday and Monday.